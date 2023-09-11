Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner under flash flood emergency Monday night

“Believe me, just trust me when I tell you: if you do not have to go out, don’t,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said in a Facebook live video Monday evening.

Leominster is under a state of emergency following massive flooding across many parts of the city, local officials said Monday evening, and that community along with neighboring Fitchburg and Gardner were under a flash flood emergency declared by the National Weather Service.

The area remains under a flash flood emergency until 10:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION,” the warning said. “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

“Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Leominster, roadways being washed out and flood waters entering homes and business,” the emergency warning said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen already, according to the warning posted shortly after 7:20 p.m. It’s expected that rain could fall at a rate between 2 and 4 inches an hour, and amounts of 1 to 3 inches per hour could be possible elsewhere, the warning said.

The area also remains under a flood watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.

“Don’t think you’re going to go out and sightsee,” Mazzarella said in the video. “You’re just going to get in trouble and add more work for us.”

He said that every emergency responder that could make it has been called in, and that they were calling the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency for further assistance.

“Everything’s flooding,” Mazzarella said. “That’s the simplest thing I can tell you. It’s every part of the city. It’s basements, roofs, cars — everywhere.”

“Everything’s just one big lake,” he added later.

Leominster police and fire departments could not be immediately reached for further information.

“There’s no reason to go out, unless it’s an emergency,” Mazzarella said. “Stay home.”

