Man, 54, drowns while swimming at Bayview Beach on Cape Cod

A man drowned while swimming at a Cape Cod beach in Dennis on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Fernando Colmenar, had told others he was going to ride his bike to Bayview Beach and go swimming, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois’s office.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Dennis Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a drowning at the beach, near 140 Shore Drive, the district attorney’s office said. The victim was later identified as Colmenar.