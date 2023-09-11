Manatee spotted in R.I. waters, first time since 2016

A manatee was spotted Sunday in Quonochontaug Pond, a saltwater pond in Charlestown, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management. It’s the first known manatee sighting in Rhode Island’s waters since 2016.

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — The warm, sheltered waters of Narragansett Bay often attract seals, and just last month, sharks were spotted swimming right up to Block Island’s Old Harbor basin. Now Rhode Island can add another sea creature sighting to the mix to close out the summer: a gentle, eight-foot-long manatee.

The department, along with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, is asking locals to report any sightings to the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Hotline (860-572-5955, ext. 107).

State biologists said the spotted manatee “looked a little thin,” said R.I. Department of Environmental Management spokesman Mike Healey on a call Monday night. “But then again, they probably just swam about 1,000 miles up the east coast.”

While these oddly graceful animals are closely related to elephants, manatees are often nicknamed sea cows and are known for a diet of seagrasses and marine plants. They can travel hundreds of miles throughout the year, but are rarely found in the northeast.

Before one was spotted in 2016, the last manatee sighting in Rhode Island was in 2006, according to DEM. In both cases, the manatees continued to travel had traveled north to Falmouth, Mass., off the coast of Cape Cod. Healey said state marine officials don’t believe this manatee will travel any farther north.

”They generally need water 68 degrees or warmer. The pond was around 71 or 72 today,” he said. “Obviously, this is New England and the season is going to change and the water is going to get a whole lot colder soon.”

”We’re hoping the manatee realizes that and starts heading to open water” to swim south, said Healey. If not, he said, Mystic Aquarium could get involved.

Manatees live in “brackish and freshwater” coastal areas, DEM said in a tweet on Monday. They prefer warmer waters, and typically stay near the Florida peninsula and Gulf Coast during the winter months. Weighing between 800 and 1,200 pounds, these marine animals can eat up to 150 pounds of plants per day.

Healey said crews from DEM went to the pond, and found that the vegetation levels “looked healthy” to allow the manatee to graze for the time being. “But here’s the line you have to walk as a ecological steward: You want the best for the animal’s survival, but you dont want that animal to feel ‘too comfortable’ since it’s not in its natural habitat.“

State marine biologists believe this manatee may have “hugged the entire coastline” to get to Rhode Island. Manatees cannot typically survive in waters that are more than 20 feet deep, said Healey.

These air-breathing herbivores are at risk due to human activity. They are slow-moving, according to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and are unable to swim quickly away from boats, leading to collisions that can cause fatal injuries.

Manatees are protected by the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, which has helped the population grow. When aerial surveys began in 1991, there were less than 1,300 in Florida’s waters. Today, there are more than 6,300, according to the US Fish & Wildlife Service.

There are an estimated 13,000 manatees in the US.

“We ask the public to protect this visitor by keeping an appropriate distance,” DEM wrote on social media. “Slowing down [and] giving marine wildlife space reduces the chances of collisions.”

DEM asked for boaters in the area of Quonochontaug to use caution and be on the lookout for the manatee. The National Marine Fisheries Service advises boaters and swimmers to stay maintain at least 150 feet away from the animal.

“If you see the animal, keep a no-wake speed until it is a safe distance from your boat,” said DEM. “Please do not attempt to feed or touch the manatee.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.