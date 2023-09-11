Nashua, N.H., man charged with reckless conduct after van crashes into barriers outside police station

A Nashua, N.H., man was charged with multiple criminal offenses Monday afternoon after a van that allegedly had been carjacked crashed into granite barriers outside the Manchester, N.H., police department, officials said.

Barton Tibando, 53, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled drug, among several other offenses, Manchester police said in a statement.

The statement did not include arraignment information for Tibando, and it was unclear Monday night whether he had hired an attorney.

Manchester officers activated their lights and sirens about 1:40 p.m. after spotting the van, which allegedly had been carjacked in Nashua earlier Monday, at the corner of Old Granite and Elm streets, police said.

Tibando allegedly drove away, turning onto Valley Street at a high speed and running multiple red lights, the statement said.

Tibando then allegedly hit a vehicle traveling north on Maple Street at the intersection with Valley Street after he ran another red light, the statement said.

After the crash, the van lost control, causing it to hit four granite barriers in front of the Manchester Police Department and uproot them from the ground, the statement said.

The van then spun around and came to a stop next to the department’s visitor parking lot, police said.

Tibando allegedly got out of the van and ran into the parking lot, where officers intercepted him, the statement said.

When Tibando allegedly failed to stop after police gave him commands to do so, an officer used his taser on Tibando, who was then taken into custody, police said.

