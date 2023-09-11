Oregon man confesses to killing woman in Back Bay in 1979, according to officials

Police brought John Michael Irmer, 68, to Boston from Portland, Ore., over the weekend on charges of murder and aggravated rape in connection with the Oct. 30, 1979 slaying of Susan Marcia Rose, 24, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office and legal filings.

An Oregon man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday for allegedly bludgeoning a woman to death in a Back Bay apartment building in 1979 after reportedly confessing to the crime last month, prosecutors said.

An undated photo of Susan Marcia Rose, who was killed in Boston in 1979. An Oregon man allegedly confessed to the killing last month.

Irmer walked into an FBI field office last month in Portland and told agents he had met a woman with red hair at a skating rink in Boston around Halloween in 1979, and that they entered an apartment complex at 285 Beacon St. that was under renovation, prosecutors said.

Irmer told FBI agents that soon after they entered the building, he grabbed a nearby hammer and fatally struck her on the head, according to prosecutors. He said he fled to New York the next day.

Prosecutors did not disclose a possible motive.

After Irmer spoke to agents, investigators verified that Rose, who had red hair, was found murdered at that address on Oct. 30, 1979, prosecutors said. She had sustained multiple blunt injuries to the head, causing skull fractures and brain lacerations, officials said.

Authorities retrieved a DNA sample from Irmer that allegedly matched DNA left at the crime scene, prosecutors said. Rose had moved to Boston from Johnstown, Pa., and was living on Dartmouth Street at the time of her death, officials said.

Another man was tried for Rose’s murder and acquitted in 1981, Hayden’s office said.

“Nearly 44 years after losing her at such a young age, the family and friends of Susan Marcia Rose will finally have some answers,” Hayden said in a statement. “This was a brutal, ice-blooded murder made worse by the fact that a person was charged and tried — and fortunately, found not guilty — while the real murderer remained silent until now.”

No lawyer was listed for Irmer in online court documents Monday.

