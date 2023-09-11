Quincy woman identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Another person, who was shot multiple times, suffered non-life-threatening wounds, the statement said.

Princess Charles, 29, was taken after the shooting early Saturday morning to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a statement .

Boston police on Monday identified a Quincy woman as the victim in a fatal Dorchester shooting two days earlier.

Officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot on Greenock Street, where they found Charles suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police found the second victim at a nearby hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

To assist the investigation anonymously, community members can contact the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Those who find themselves in need of emotional support following a crime can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team for private, support around the clock, seven days a week, at 617-431-0125.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.