Nurse assaulted by a patient at Rhode Island Hospital, officials say

George Bower, 37, has been charged with felony assault on hospital staff and felony assault, according to Lindsay M. Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Department of Public Safety.

A patient at Rhode Island Hospital is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a nurse at the hospital on Friday, officials said.

Lague said the “incident is under investigation,” and would not provide further details.

Located in Providence, Rhode Island Hospital is a private, 719-bed, not-for-profit acute care hospital that is part of Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest health care system.

Kathleen Hart, a spokesperson for Lifespan, said the assault occurred in an inpatient unit at the hospital, and that support is being provided to employees “who witnessed the traumatic event.”

Advertisement

“One of our employees was assaulted by a patient while working in an inpatient unit at Rhode Island Hospital,” Hart said in the statement that was emailed to the Globe. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with our employee, the employee’s family, and their co-workers at the hospital and throughout Lifespan. We are providing assistance and support to our employees who witnessed the traumatic event and have reported the assault to Providence Police and state officials. Due to patient confidentiality laws, no further information is available at this time.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.