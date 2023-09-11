Sept. 11 victims to be remembered at State House ceremonies

Family and friends of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will gather to pay tribute to their loved ones during special ceremonies in Boston on Monday.
The commemoration will start with a moment of silence and a reading of names on the front steps of the Massachusetts State House at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund’s website.
The “Star Spangled Banner” will be sung by the Boston Children’s Chorus and an American flag will be presented in honor of those who died on September 11, 2001. The names of victims will be read by Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Mayor Michelle Wu, and others.
At 9:40 a.m., the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery will be presented in the Chamber of the House of Representatives. Representative Kate Hogan, the Speaker Pro Tempore of the House of Representatives, will welcome attendees and give closing remarks during that portion of the program.
At 1:30 p.m. there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Boston Public Garden’s 9/11 Contemplative Garden. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will preside over the ceremony and there will be a bagpipe performance by the Boston Police Gaelic Column, followed by a performance of the song “God Bless America” by Boston Police Officer Steve McNulty.
The ceremonies will be streamed live on the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund website.
