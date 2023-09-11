AI is yet another case of ‘we have met the enemy … ’

Hollywood’s longtime message “that machines will evolve into something devious and diabolical and flip their mission from assistive to treacherous” says more about humans than it does about AI (“Machines that make life too easy,” Ideas, Sept. 3). We are, apparently, a devious and treacherous species that trusts no one — not even the machines we invent to make our lives easier. Should artificial intelligence be the undoing of humankind because we make them too much like us, then we get what we deserve.

Dominic Cucé