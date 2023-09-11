Talking the talk helps to step up the walk on climate change

I came to learn that Ryan Hagen’s work with his Crowdsourcing Sustainability newsletter compelled his grandfather to contact Lehigh with a request to write on the subject. What a wonderful example of the power of “talking about it.” In turn, I’m inspired to share what I know because of my engagement with the Carbon CREW (Carbon Reduction for Earth Wellbeing) Project , a group that Lehigh highlighted.

Every voice offers an opportunity to amplify the call for change

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Thank you for devoting space to this important issue.

Advertisement

Mike Lieberman

Senior program manager, New York community trails program

Trust for Public Land

New York





Individual behavior can only get us so far without the force of government policy

The various responses to Scot Lehigh’s question about what people are willing to sacrifice to mitigate climate change made fascinating reading (“What you can do about climate change. Readers have suggestions.”). Yet, as Lehigh notes, the changes that will make the most difference are changes in public policy, not individual behavior.

As climatologist and geophysicist Michael Mann points out in his book “The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet,” the fossil fuel companies have encouraged a focus on individual action, because what they dread is policy change.

Quit flying? I can do that. But how about, agitating for, say, a 200 percent tax on airline tickets? Working to outlaw private planes? Now you’re talking.

Advertisement

Susan Donaldson

Northampton