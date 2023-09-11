DeSantis sends a few messages in avoiding Biden’s Fla. visit

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and a Republican candidate for president, did not meet with Joe Biden when the president toured the hurricane damage in that state. By not meeting with Biden, DeSantis is sending two loud messages to the American people.

The first message is that if he is elected president of the United States, he would be the president only to those who agree with him. Anyone who disagrees or has disagreed would be the enemy.

The second message is that he’s a coward. He indicates that he is afraid of the radical right, fearful of Donald Trump and his supporters. How would he act, or not act, if he were faced with a real enemy of the United States? (US citizens who do not agree with him are not the enemy.)