Damar Hamlin won’t play for Bills on Monday night

Damar Hamlin was listed among Buffalo’s inactives, so he will not play in a regular-season game for the first time since going into cardiac arrest when the Bills open the season against the New York Jets on Monday night.

The Bills made the decision official about 90 minutes before kickoff when the teams announced their inactive players for the game.

Hamlin, a safety who had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January, played in three exhibition games this summer. He made the Bills’ roster as a backup after many doubted he would be able to take the field again.