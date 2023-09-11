DraftKings apologizes after being slammed for ‘Never Forget’ Sept. 11-themed bets

For hours, the parlay titled “Never Forget: Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11″ offered patrons the chance to wager on the Mets, Yankees, and Jets to all win at +651 odds.

The parlay bet was no longer available by late Monday morning.

On the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, Twitter screenshots showed Boston-based DraftKings Sportsbook offering a “Never Forget” betting option featuring three New York sports teams.

A series of screenshots of the bet on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the Awful Announcing website featured a range of incredulous and negative reactions as well as queries about how long it would take before DraftKings took down the bet.

In a statement emailed to the Globe, DraftKings said: “We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the familys of those who were directly affected.”

The Mets are playing Monday at Citi Field, located in New York City, where the World Trade Center towers were struck by hijacked airplanes.

The Yankees are playing at Fenway Park in Boston, which is where two of the four hijacked plans departed.

The Jets are playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., close to Newark International Airport, which is where the plane that crashed into a Shanksville, Pa., field departed.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.