EMass boys’ soccer: Propelling Lynnfield to a pair of wins, Dillon Reilly headlines Players of the Week

Rob Cibotti, Archbishop Williams — In his varsity debut, the junior goalie made 10 saves and secured a shutout in a 4-0 win over North Quincy on Tuesday.

Max Gulino, North Reading — The Hornets opened the year with a 6-0 win over Essex Tech, with the junior providing four goals.

Ryan Jacob, Billerica — The junior slotted four goals in a season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference win over Dracut on Thursday.