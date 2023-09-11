EMass boys’ soccer: Propelling Lynnfield to a pair of wins, Dillon Reilly headlines Players of the Week

Rob Cibotti, Archbishop Williams — In his varsity debut, the junior goalie made 10 saves and secured a shutout in a 4-0 win over North Quincy on Tuesday.
Max Gulino, North Reading — The Hornets opened the year with a 6-0 win over Essex Tech, with the junior providing four goals.
Ryan Jacob, Billerica — The junior slotted four goals in a season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference win over Dracut on Thursday.
Liam Murtagh, Abington – The senior factored into four goals for the Green Wave with a goal and three assists in a win over Holbrook on Friday.
Dillon Reilly, Lynnfield — After providing the Pioneers with a goal and two assists in a win over Triton on Tuesday, the junior scored both goals in a 2-0 win over reigning D3 champ Newburyport on Thursday.
