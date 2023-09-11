Entering Week 2, St. John’s Prep and Needham sit 1-2 in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll

Despite playing to a 1-1 draw against a solid Longmeadow team, St. John’s Prep stays atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll. The Eagles opened the season with a convincing win at Milford, earning enough style points to remain in the top spot. Needham solidified itself as a legitimate Division 1 contender with Saturday’s 1-0 shutout over Oliver Ames. Concord-Carlisle moved up to No. 3 after securing an impressive 3-1 win over Algonquin. Newton North jumps to No. 9 on the heels of a win over Newton South, while Franklin proved its mettle by drawing OA in an intense Hockomock matchup. The Panthers and Brockton, who tied BC High, debuted this week, while Newburyport and Lincoln-Sudbury fell out of the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 soccer poll

1. St. John’s Prep (1-0-1)