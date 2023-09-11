Mariners reinstate Jarred Kelenic off injured list less than two months after breaking foot

Kelenic was hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games prior to getting hurt on July 19 when he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout during a loss to Minnesota.

Kelenic’s return is a needed boost for Seattle following a disappointing 3-7 road trip that has left the Mariners 2½ games behind in the AL West race and holding a slim lead for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Seattle opens a six-game homestand on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Jarred Kelenic off the injured list on Monday less than two months after he broke a bone in his left foot by kicking a cooler out of frustration.

Advertisement

A day after injuring himself, Kelenic was apologetic, fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration. Kelenic did not need surgery and started a rehab assignment at Triple A Tacoma on Aug. 31. In 10 rehab games, Kelenic hit .306 with three doubles, one homer, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Frustrated Hayes is ready for MLB to switch to robot umpires

Count Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes among the players ready for robot umpires in the major leagues.

Hayes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his frustration after striking out against Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter to end the eighth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday.

Hayes posted a screengrab of the location of a 95-mile-per-hour fastball from Minter that appeared to be well outside on a 3-1 count. Instead of ball four, plate umpire Bill Miller called the pitch a strike. Hayes struck out swinging on the next pitch.

“Some umpires really don’t care,” Hayes posted. “3-1 call not even close. I hold him accountable after the game walking off the field and his response is [shrug] ‘I gave you a chance to hit a homerun’ that tells me you don’t care at all.”

Advertisement

Hayes, who is hitting .267 with a career-high 13 homers, ended his post by asking MLB to “bring the ABS please,” using the acronym for the Automated Ball-Strike system that’s being used in some minor league games.

The 26-year-old Hayes, the son of longtime major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, declined to discuss the matter before Monday’s game against Washington, saying through a team spokesman that his social media post covered the entirety of his thoughts on the matter.

“It’s a very rare situation and he was frustrated, you know?” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Sometimes, I think today, we vent in different ways. Not speaking for him in any way, but the point of the matter is every at-bat is important, every at-bat is crucial. The fact that he has the passion for every single pitch I think is really important.”

MLB is testing ABS at the Triple A level this year. A computer makes the calls for half the games and in the other half, batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge a human umpire, with the computer getting the final say. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the All-Star break the challenge system appears to be the preferred option among those in the minors.

There is no timetable on where, when, or what version of the ABS system could arrive in the majors.

Braves survive Harper’s tying homer in 9th to beat Phillies

Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia each had run-scoring hits in the 10th inning to move the Atlanta Braves closer to an NL East title with a 10-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader.

Advertisement

The Braves pulled out after the extra-inning victory after Bryce Harper slugged a two-out, two-run tying homer off Raisel Iglesias (4-4) in the ninth for the NL wild-card leaders.

Trea Turner beat out a two-out grounder to second in the ninth when Ozzie Albies’s throw pulled Matt Olson off first base. The play was scored a hit — and set the stage for Harper’s latest memorable moment in the clutch.

“I was hoping that we’d go three up, three down because I didn’t want to see him come up with a guy on,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said with a laugh. “But that’s great, the way the guys fought back.”

The Phillies came up empty in the 10th against Kirby Yates, who earned his fourth save.

Former MVP Josh Donaldson back in majors after Brewers call-up

Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title.

The Brewers announced they have recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him.

Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-time All-Star, but his play has tailed off dramatically. He has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees acquired him along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in a March 2022 deal that sent catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins.

Advertisement

Donaldson is hitting .142 with a .225 on-base percentage and .434 slugging percentage in 33 games this season, though his .076 batting average on balls in play suggests bad luck has played a role in his struggles. Ten of Donaldson’s 15 hits are homers.