The defense put the Patriots in position to win. When will Mac Jones, Bill Belichick, and the offense do the same?

You don’t have to venture to the top of the imposing new Gillette Stadium watchtower, where homecoming hero Tom Brady greeted his adoring fans pre-game, to see the big-picture view of the current pigskin product is unchanged: A stingy defense coupled with not-enough offense to prevail when the opponent reaches New England’s breaking point, 25 points. That’s the sobering post-Brady reality for the Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH — A well-worn, dog-eared page from the sports dogma decrees defense wins champions. But defense alone couldn’t win the day for the Patriots in their season opener. On a day of reminiscence, the defense dealt with déjà vu.

Advertisement

Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the NFC Champion Eagles was played to the Patriots’ specifications and according to their script. It was exactly the type of game the Patriots are built to win. It was exactly the type of game they must win to peel back the curtain separating the teams crammed into cattle class from the ones that fly playoff class. Yet, they still couldn’t claim victory on their terms and their turf. The game was there for the taking. Instead, the Patriots took another L.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

That’s not the fault of the defense, which delivered a suffocating and inspiring performance against the high-powered Eagles, limiting them to 251 yards and 4 of 13 on third down. Given the presence of prolific passers and pass-catchers on their schedule it bodes quite well for Bill Belichick’s club that they trammeled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Last year’s MVP runner-up didn’t reach 100 yards passing until the final play of the third quarter and finished 22 of 33 for 170 yards with a score. They also contained the dynamic receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Belichick once famously uttered stats are for losers. This stat is for losing. In the Jones Era, the Patriots are 0-13 when the opponent scores 25 or more points. He’s personally 0-12 – an apropos number – in such games. Since Sunday’s gridiron guest of honor departed, the Patriots are now 1-18 when allowing 25 points.

Advertisement

It’s like one of those invisible dog fences gets tripped if the opponent scores 25. Jones and the offense can’t go past it.

That puts pressure on the defense.

“You can’t really worry about that,” Patriots safety Adrian Phillips told me. “As a defense, we always want to go into the game saying we can’t, well, we don’t want to give up X amount of points. We don’t want to make it a shootout, and sometimes it happens that way. Sometimes it doesn’t.

“But I think us having that record with that line, we’re going to change that. We’re going to change that. We don’t want them to score 25, but if they do get to 25, I have full faith in our offense that they’ll be able to score more.”

The Patriots must change those results. Their next opponent, the Miami Dolphins, scored 36 points and racked up 566 yards offense, led by 466 passing yards and three TDs from Tua Tagovailoa, in its opener.

Jones put up big numbers of his own under recycled offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Mac set career-highs in completions and attempts, going 35 of 54 for 316 yards and three scores after a woeful start (5 of 11 for 24 yards and a pick-six).

Advertisement

But he turned the ball over on downs on three of the Patriots’ final four possessions, including the final fruitless two after the defense set him up.

Jabrill Peppers forced a Hurts fumble, recovered at the Philly 41, on a bruising blow with 3:28 to go. Then the Patriots rebuffed the Eagles on fourth and 2 at the New England 44. Rookie corner Christian Gonzalez, who went wire to wire and looked legit, made a tremendous pass-break up on a slant for Smith to give Jones one last shot.

The defense did its job. Jones couldn’t.

“I think the defense obviously played great,” said Jones. “I felt like in the most critical times, I played my worst. …When it’s the hardest, that’s when you need to play your best. I definitely can do it. I know I can do it. I’ve done it before, just have to be better.

“Definitely came back and had a chance to win the game a few times. Just felt like I let the defense down, and I’ll have to live with that.”

The encouraging news for the Patriots defense is they surrendered only 18 points against an upper-echelon and mobile QB. Both of those classes of QB confounded them last season. So, that’s promising.

With Tagovailoa, who has never lost to the Pats, and Aaron Rodgers up the next two weeks and Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes all scheduled the Patriots need to develop a high-quality QB callous.

Advertisement

“We knew that was one of our focal points this year,” said Peppers. “Just lane integrity, everybody had their eyes on the quarterback. Play with instincts, and if when you get a chance to hit him wrap him up.”

The defense lived up to its advanced billing.

After going down 16-0, the Patriots forced Philadelphia into four straight three-and-outs. The longest Philadelphia scoring drive was the opening drive of the game, a 14-play, 61-yard march that was a bend-but-don’t-break clinic that ended in a field goal after Matthew Judon sacked Hurts on third and goal.

Last season, the Eagles generated 80 plays of 20 yards or more, the second-most in the NFL. The Patriots allowed just one, a 23-yard completion to Brown in the fourth quarter on a drive that put Philly up 25-14 via Jake Elliott’s fourth field goal.

Belichick’s defense with its disguise and multiplicity kept Hurts guessing.

“We know what kind of defense we can be,” said Peppers. “It’s just about going out there and executing, communicating, and playing to the standard.”

Unfortunately, this was a standard Patriots loss, close but not quite.

The defense was undermined by an offense that not only didn’t score enough points but gift-wrapped points for the Eagles on back-to-back plays in the first quarter with Jones’s pick-six followed by an Ezekiel Elliott fumble at his 26 that set up the Eagles lone offensive TD.

The sky-high monolith that’s part of Gillette’s glow-up looked like a monument to a glorious past that feels further and further afield from the field.

Advertisement

The backdrop was different, so was the buzz with Brady back in the building, but the result felt all too familiar for a defense reminded once again of its razor-thin margin for success.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper.