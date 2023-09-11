Rain forces postponement of series opener between Red Sox, Yankees

The contest was rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., and the regularly scheduled game remains set for 7:10.

Monday night’s Red Sox-Yankees series opener at Fenway Park was postponed due to the forecast calling for continued rain.

The afternoon game will be televised on NESN and MLB Network with Nick Pivetta starting for the Red Sox opposite the Yankees’ Randy Vasquez, while the evening contest will be on both NESN and TBS with Kutter Crawford taking the mound against Carlos Rodon. Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees’ original starter for Monday, has been pushed back to Wednesday and will oppose Brayan Bello.

This four-game set between the Sox and Yanks will mark their final meeting this season. The Red Sox have dominated the Yankees this year, going 8-1.

