Game 144: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

After snapping a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over the Orioles Sunday, the Red Sox are set to host the Yankees.
There’s not much of consequence for this edition of baseball’s historic rivalry, as both teams are out of the playoff race. About the only thing on the line is fourth place in the American League East.
The Sox will send Kutter Crawford to the mound, while the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt.
The Yankees righthander had gone winless in four starts in August, but if you were ready to write him off, you don’t know Schmidt. He got the win against the Tigers his last time out last Wednesday, tossing 6⅓ innings in which he allowed three runs on five hits while striking out six without issuing a walk.
Lineups
YANKEES (71-72): TBA
Pitching: RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA)
RED SOX (73-70): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Amazon, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Crawford: Kyle Higashioka 1-2, Aaron Judge 2-9, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-7, DJ LeMahieu 0-6, Ben Rortvedt 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 2-6, Gleyber Torres 1-8, Anthony Volpe 0-2
Red Sox vs. Schmidt: Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 4-10, Adam Duvall 2-6, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Trevor Story 0-2, Justin Turner 2-7, Luis Urías 0-1, Alex Verdugo 2-8, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-7
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 21-18 against division opponents this year, including 11-9 at home. Including the series with the Yankees, 13 of the Sox’ 19 remaining games are against AL East opponents (six at home).
Notes: The Red Sox are 57-3 when leading after 6 innings, an MLB-best .950 winning percentage. … They have homered in 26 of their last 28 games and in 34 of their 37 games since the start of August, and have hit 35 home runs in their last 23 games. … Crawford is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA in his career against the Yankees. He’s made five appearances against the Yankees (three starts) and has 19 strikeouts in 19 innings. … Schmidt is 0-1 with a 4.03 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox, allowing five home runs in 22⅓ innings.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.