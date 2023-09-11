Revolution defender DeJuan Jones is called up to US national team again

Revolution defender DeJuan Jones received a callup to the United States men’s national soccer team for the third time to compete in Tuesday’s friendly against Oman.

Jones made his competitive debut with the USMNT in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, after being called up to compete in friendlies. He had two assists in the tournament, including one in a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to his four competitive starts, and six total appearances with the US team, Jones was called to the team’s training camp in January 2022 and again in 2023.