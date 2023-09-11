Who did Tom Brady look to for inspiration before his Foxborough return? Longtime rival Peyton Manning.

Brady Googled Manning’s 2017 jersey retirement ceremony with the Indianapolis Colts. He took note of the celebratory moment in which former teammate Jeff Saturday snapped Manning the ball for a touchdown throw to Reggie Wayne.

On his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray , Brady told guest Peyton Manning he was awake at 6 a.m. Sunday morning and decided to check out retired player ceremonies to see how others fired up the crowd.

The halftime celebration for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on Sunday was a momentous occasion. f Brady couldn’t sleep before the big day — so he looked to a longtime rival for inspiration.

“So I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to do something fun that the crowd’s going to really like. Let me run out there, do my thing, and [then] I’ll get up on stage and have a good time,’” Brady said. “So Peyton, I will say, even though you weren’t there, you were part of that celebration for me yesterday.”

Brady said the day was special because of the familiar faces who came to show support, in addition to the home crowd.

“I had my family there, which was really fun, and to see a lot of people who had supported me over the years show up ... It was just a really special day,” he said. “I was pretty worn out. When I got on the flight, I was knocked out. There was so much energy and emotion ... It was just a great celebration and another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

It was the first weekend in more than two decades that Brady was not preparing for the NFL season. He took in the US Open semifinals for the first time, and he said he is at peace with being a retired player.

“I think the advice that I gave different guys if they’re looking [around] in their career, and I said this to a friend of mine last night, is: Just make sure you leave it all out there,” he said. “You just never want to have one drop left and think, ‘Oh, everyone’s down here playing and I’m sitting up here, and I still feel like I could do it.’ I don’t feel like that. I feel super content with my decision and where I’m at in life.”



