Boch Center leader Joe Spaulding announces he’ll be retiring in 2024

“It just seemed like this was the right time for new leadership to come in,” said Spaulding, who will continue to act as a senior adviser and consultant during the transition. “I’m proud of where the Boch Center is today and excited to expand the center’s new initiatives.”

Spaulding, who recently turned 72, said the Boch Center’s staff and senior team are as strong as they’ve ever been. He added that the center recently completed a strategic plan and the organization is coming off a record year in net operating income.

Boch Center president and chief executive Joe Spaulding Jr., who during his nearly 40-year career running the Wang and Shubert theaters became a pillar of Boston’s theater scene, announced Tuesday that he will step down in late May 2024.

Advertisement

The Boch Center plans to hire a search firm in the coming weeks to identify a new leader, whom the organization hopes will be named by the end of the year.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Board chair Mark Weld praised Spaulding’s leadership, calling him “an inspiration.”

“For 38 years, Joe Spaulding has shaped the Boch Center’s mission, vision, goals, and priorities with a keen eye, a great ear, and sense of purpose,” Weld said in a statement. “His energy, enthusiasm for the arts, and his steadfast commitment to serving the broadest possible audience has positioned the Boch Center as the gold standard by which other performing arts centers are measured.”

When Spaulding arrived at the organization in late 1986, then called the Wang Center for the Performing Arts, its flagship Wang Theatre was in disrepair.

“The building was falling apart,” said Spaulding. “All the statues’ heads were off, the color was all green, the chairs were falling apart . . . we weren’t doing big business, and yet, it’s one of those great theaters in the world, in my opinion.”

Advertisement

Over the next several years, Spaulding and others raised nearly $10 million to renovate the Wang, which reopened in the early 1990s. A few years later, in 1996, the organization completed a $3 million renovation of the Shubert Theatre.

In the ensuing years, both theaters were largely dedicated to hosting touring productions of big Broadway shows, including “Rent,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Miss Saigon.” Meanwhile, the Boston Ballet performed at the Wang, while the Boston Lyric Opera performed at the Shubert.

Known as the Boch Center today, the organization has undergone a variety of name changes over the years depending on sponsorship deals. In 2006, the nonprofit entered a decade-long partnership with Citigroup, changing its name to Citi Performing Arts Center.

Two years later, in 2008, Spaulding forged a 10-year co-booking agreement with Madison Square Garden Entertainment, enabling it to book and market shows alongside other large national venues including Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre.

“Now there was more than just the Wang and the Shubert in Boston,” said Spaulding. “It gave us an ability to market in a different way and to use the incredible staff of Madison Square Garden with all kinds of people that we didn’t have the infrastructure for.”

When the nonprofit’s partnership with Citigroup came to an end in 2016, Spaulding forged a similar multi-year naming sponsorship with the Boch family, rechristening the organization as the Boch Center.

Ernie Boch Jr., president of the Boch Family Foundation, called Spaulding the “North Star” of the Boch Center.

Advertisement

“The Boch Center would not be where it is today without Joe Spaulding at the helm,” Boch said in a statement. “It has truly been his life’s work, and I’m proud to have stood by his side.”

As the industry changed, however, the Boch Center began to diversify its bookings. Shifting away from touring Broadway shows, it now concentrates more on dance performances, comedy acts, holiday shows, educational initiatives, and concerts. The Boston Ballet now performs at Citizens Bank Opera House, while the BLO stages works at venues around the city.

“The reason that we decided to move away from the big Broadway shows was that we were now in competition with Broadway Across America,” said Spaulding. “We were no longer probably competing to get those big shows, and so we had to diversify our model.”

But the biggest challenge came in March 2020, when theaters around the country were forced to shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was very difficult,” said Spaulding, who worked with other nonprofit arts leaders to secure federal relief funding for performing arts venues. “I thought I was going to be dark for six months,” but the shutdown turned out to be much longer.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu credited Spaulding with helping to revitalize Boston’s theater district, saying he’s “changed lives and shaped the fabric of our city.”

“Joe’s tireless efforts to revitalize the theater district and develop innovative programs engaging young people in the performing arts have changed Boston for the better,” she said in a statement.

Advertisement

More recently, Spaulding has turned his attention to the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame at the Wang, which he plans to expand in his upcoming advisory role.

“It means I won’t have to worry about fire escapes,” he said. “I’ll get to worry about continuing to build one of our newest initiatives. I don’t know how long that’ll last; as long as they’ll have me.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay.