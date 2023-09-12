The 2026 World Cup is coming to Boston. But first, organizers need to raise millions to host it.

Now comes the hard part. Bilello and Sheridan need to court a different audience: New England’s biggest companies, to raise tens of millions of dollars. It’s money that would help pay to host the world’s biggest soccer tournament and to ensure the event boosts the sport’s status in Massachusetts, long after that last shot on goal.

The presidents of the New England Revolution and Meet Boston visitors bureau shared the stage before a roomful of local tourism leaders at Big Night in June, to celebrate a big milestone: They’re helping to bring the World Cup here in 2026, and they’ll use the “We Are Boston” slogan to get everyone pumped about it. This was part of a major branding announcement held in conjunction with the other 15 cities across North America where World Cup games will be played, each of them adopting similar catchphrases.

None of these games will happen in Boston itself — there’s no venue in the city big enough to accommodate them. But there will be at least six games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the 66,000-seat home of the Revs and the Patriots that will briefly be renamed Boston Stadium for the occasion.

Advertisement

The stadium still needs millions of dollars in temporary renovations, ranging from erecting security fencing to putting down a layer of grass — because unlike the Revs, international soccer players don’t play on turf.

The corporate money will be used for much more than that, though.

There will be a “Fan Fest” event in the heart of Boston, most likely on City Hall Plaza, where soccer fans will be able to watch World Cup games on giant screens all month long. Other neighborhoods around the city could host smaller “watch parties” and other events, too. (Sheridan predicts World Cup festivities could draw as many as 200,000 visitors to Boston on days of the biggest games.) Some of the funds will pay for event security, and some money might be used for transportation to and from Foxborough.

Advertisement

And then there’s the potential for what organizers call “legacy projects:” While plans remain vague at this early stage, generally speaking, this means new or refurbished soccer facilities geared toward making the sport more accessible and approachable for the next generation of strikers and sweepers.

The key player on this field will be Mike Loynd, the newly appointed president of Boston Soccer 2026.

None of the 2026 World Cup games will happen in Boston itself — there’s no venue in the city big enough to accommodate them. But there will be at least six games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the 66,000-seat home of the Revs and the Patriots that will briefly be renamed Boston Stadium for the occasion. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Loynd has extensive big-event experience dating back to his first stint with the Kraft Group in the 1990s, when he oversaw security at the now-demolished Foxboro Stadium, including for 1994 World Cup games there. A year later, he headed to Atlanta to help with the 1996 Summer Olympics, and went on to manage events at nearly every Olympic games since. He returned to Boston three years ago to become Kraft’s vice president of strategic initiatives, a role that often had him coordinating initiatives among the group’s varied holdings. He’s wrapping up some projects there while he starts with Boston Soccer 2026.

Loynd will be the nonprofit’s first direct employee since it was launched in 2018 in preparation for the United States Soccer Association’s joint World Cup bid with Canada and Mexico.

Boston Soccer 2026 has been dormant since, but not for much longer. Its board today consists of three members today — Bilello, Sheridan, and Jim Nolan, chief operating officer at Kraft Sports & Entertainment — but that number will surely grow. So will the staff: Loynd expects to hire 20 to 30 people over the next year to handle planning, operations and fundraising. And as the World Cup approaches, those ranks will expand further. (The corporate donations that Boston Soccer 2026 will seek will also help cover its payroll costs.) Loynd is using his old office in Foxborough for now, though he expects the organization will open an office in Boston as well.

Advertisement

While Loynd’s event management expertise will be instrumental, he’ll also be in charge of fundraising. He is shooting for roughly 10 multimillion-dollar corporate sponsorships — Loynd prefers to call them partnerships — with companies based in New England or with a strong presence here. The Krafts are already receiving inquiries, but the fundraising won’t begin in earnest until around the end of the year, after Boston Soccer 2026 gets more information from FIFA about amenities, such as ticket packages and suite availability, that can be pitched to potential corporate partners. They will wait for that before announcing a formal fundraising goal.

Then there’s the Krafts’ years-long efforts to build a standalone soccer stadium, closer to Boston if not in the city itself, for the Revs and fans. The current focus is on the Everett waterfront, across the street from the Encore Boston Harbor casino, though the project still needs help from state lawmakers to lift industrial port restrictions on the site. At 20,000 to 30,000 seats, this stadium would be too small to host a World Cup game. But if by some miracle, a stadium can get permitted and built within three years, it could make for an impressive watch party venue at least.

Advertisement

The turf at Gillette Field will be replaced with grass when the stadium hosts World Cup soccer matches in 2026, one of several improvements that a new nonprofit organizing the games in Boston plans to finance. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Loynd concedes he is no soccer expert. But he knows how to run massive, multi-venue events. And he knows all about the magic of bringing a wide range of people together for a singular moment in time, united by the power of sports. It’s a promising vision trumpeted by the bigwigs who spoke in that room at Big Night back in June — luminaries like Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor Maura Healey and Robert Kraft.

Loynd is much closer to the end of his career than to the beginning. He’s thinking about how he can leave his own legacy for the community and state that he loves, as he returns to the field one more time.

Now he needs the business community to join him on the line.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.