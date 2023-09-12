Cambridge biotech 2Seventy Bio slashes 40 percent of workforce

2Seventy Bio, a Cambridge biotech developing drugs to fight cancer, said Tuesday that it will lay off about 40 percent of its workforce, or 176 employees, making it the latest Massachusetts drug company to slash its staff as the business sector faces hard times.

In addition, 2Seventy Bio’s chief executive, Nick Leschly, who previously headed the Somerville gene therapy company Bluebird Bio, said he plans to step down as chief executive officer and become chairman of the board of directors.