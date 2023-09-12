Group of chambers to lobby for tax reform

A statewide coalition of chambers of commerce has resumed its lobbying to get a tax reform package passed on Beacon Hill as soon as possible. Lawmakers did not agree on a tax package over the summer, though they did set aside about $600 million in the current state budget for tax changes to come. In late August, the Massachusetts Chambers Policy Network held a virtual meeting to discuss priorities, and pushing tax reform rose to the top, according to Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. For that reason, the chamber coalition sent a statement to members of the conference committee that’s negotiating differences between the House and Senate tax plans, he said. In particular, the chambers and other business groups are pushing to increase the threshold for when the estate tax kicks in, to change the taxation approach for multistate businesses, and to reduce the state’s short-term capital gains tax. Progressive groups such as Raise Up Massachusetts are pushing lawmakers to leave these changes out of the reform package, particularly during a time of slow state revenue growth. But the chambers say it’s important to counteract existing “outlier tax policies” that encourage people to move to other states and employers to expand elsewhere. — JON CHESTO

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok sets up shop

After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the United States in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales. The company said Tuesday its shopping wing, called TikTok Shop, will include several features such as a “Shop Tab,” a marketplace it’s been testing on the app since August; affiliate videos in user’s feed that allows creators to earn commissions from products; as well as a logistics arm called Fulfilled by TikTok that stores and ships products for merchants. TikTok, which has 150 million users in the United States, said in its announcement that it will continue to offer live shopping, which is big in Asia but hasn’t picked up steam among US shoppers. Earlier this year, Meta owned Instagram removed a live shopping feature from its app. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s to end self-serve soda refills

Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is getting rid of self-served soda. The Chicago-based fast food chain plans to eliminate self-service soda machines at its US restaurants by 2032, McDonald’s confirmed this week. It’s unclear if locations outside the United States will follow suit. In an email to the Associated Press Tuesday, McDonald’s USA said the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-through options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Walmart CEO sees a happy holiday season

Walmart’s top executive predicted a “pretty good” holiday shopping season as US consumers hold up better than the nation’s largest retailer anticipated at the beginning of the year. “I think holiday’s going to be pretty good,” said chief executive Doug McMillon at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference. While he was worried earlier this year about deteriorating consumer balance sheets and inflation in some grocery items, he said he’s been pleasantly surprised by job growth, wage gains, and a slowdown in price increases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Promoter of crypto pyramid scheme sentenced to 20 years in prison

The cofounder and main promoter of the $4 billion OneCoin pyramid scheme was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in one of the first and biggest criminal frauds involving cryptocurrency. Karl Sebastian Greenwood, 46, was sentenced in New York Tuesday, after pleading guilty in December to creating and promoting a phony cryptocurrency. Greenwood was the wingman of Ruja Ignatova, the so-called “Cryptoqueen” and most wanted crypto fugitive in the world. US District Judge Edgardo Ramos called the fraud “massive in many respects,” noting that OneCoin had no blockchain, no real cryptocoin, and no trading market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACIES

FDA warns about over-the-counter eye drops

Over-the-counter eye drops sold by CVS, Walgreens, and six other companies are illegally marketed and pose a public health concern to Americans, US regulators said in warning letters Tuesday. A deadly bacterial outbreak was linked to other eye drop products earlier this year. The US Food and Drug Administration said it considers the eye drops to be unapproved new drugs that are in violation of federal law. Some of the eye drops, including ones marketed by CVS and Walgreens, were manufactured by companies known to have quality issues related to product sterility. The names of those contract manufacturers were redacted. CVS has stopped selling the eye drops named in the warning letter and customers who have purchased them can get a refund, the company said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Scions of Ford family get new roles at the family business

The great-great-granddaughter and great-great-grandson of founder Henry Ford will be taking on leadership roles at the 120-year-old automaker. Elena Ford, who had been serving as chief customer experience officer, becomes the company’s chief dealer engagement officer. Will Ford III was named general manager of Ford Performance. Will is also the son of executive chairman Bill Ford Jr., whose daughter Alexandra Ford English was named global brand merchandising director in 2021 and also serves on the board. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

A new CEO for Bloomingdale’s

Macy’s named Olivier Bron the next CEO of Bloomingdale’s, the company’s luxury chain, on Tuesday, the latest move in a leadership shuffle this year. Bron was previously CEO of Central Group’s Central and Robinson department stores in Thailand. He will start in November, succeeding Tony Spring. Macy’s announced this year that Spring would be elevated to CEO of Macy’s in February after the planned retirement of Jeff Gennette, who has led the company since 2017. — NEW YORK TIMES

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Eight more companies vow to set standards for AI

The White House said Tuesday that eight more companies involved in artificial intelligence had pledged to voluntarily follow standards for safety, security, and trust with the fast-evolving technology. The companies include Adobe, IBM, Palantir, Nvidia, and Salesforce. They joined Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection AI, Microsoft, and OpenAI, which initiated an industry-led effort on safeguards in an announcement with the White House in July. The companies have committed to testing and other security measures, which are not regulations and are not enforced by the government. — NEW YORK TIMES

LABOR

Fast-food workers in California to make at least $20 an hour

Labor groups and fast-food companies in California reached an agreement over the weekend that will pave the way for workers in the industry to receive a minimum wage of $20 per hour. The deal, which will result in changes to Assembly Bill 1228, was announced by the Service Employees International Union on Monday, and will mean an increase to the minimum wage for California fast-food workers by April. In exchange, labor groups and their allies in the Legislature will agree to the fast-food industry’s demands to remove a provision from the bill that could have made restaurant companies liable for workplace violations committed by their franchisees. — NEW YORK TIMES

