Of course butter sculptures at state fairs aren’t solid. ‘It’s just physics.’

“I feel deceived. It should have been a solid block of butter. If we cannot believe in butter cows, what can we believe in,” wrote one disillusioned fan, summing up the feelings of the many responders.

It came as a surprise — nay, a downright betrayal — to devotees of the Illinois State Fair. They had imagined that the event’s famed butter sculptures were formed much as Michelangelo’s David had been: carved from one solid, gigantic block of material. But then someone posted an image of a butter cow being deconstructed as the fair came to a close. With the flanks scraped down, a metal framework was revealed beneath the butter. The post went viral.

Impossible, says food sculptor Jim Victor. That metal framework is called an armature, and butter cows couldn’t exist without it. “It’s just physics,” Victor says. “The laws of physics demand it.”

Husband-and-wife team Victor and Marie Pelton are the artists behind the butter sculptures featured at the Big E, New England’s annual multistate fair in West Springfield, kicking off this year on Sept. 15. They also create butter sculptures for other state fairs, and work in additional edible media: chocolate, cheese, fruits, vegetables. “Almost anything!,” Pelton says. They have created artworks for companies including Chipotle, Hershey, Mars, and Subway.

The Big E has never made a secret of the “shocking” revelation out of Illinois. “Each year, hundreds of pounds of butter are plastered on wire frames to create a sculpture made entirely from butter,” it says right there on the Big E website.

Butter sculptures can easily weigh 600 to 800 pounds — although one Victor and Pelton made of a Paris cityscape used more than a ton of French butter. It set a Guinness World Record at the time.

“People will come by and say, ‘Oh, you’re cheating,’” Pelton says. “Unless you’re a sculptor, you wouldn’t really know this kind of thing. You can’t always build a sculpture solid. If the material is soft like butter, you have to have a material to hold it up.”

Victor has been working with food since the 1980s, when he was approached to make three-dimensional chocolate busts of Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller, commemorating the 1,000th performance of their musical “Sugar Babies” on Broadway. “What happened was this: Being an artist, I was always looking for a gig. I was not making any money,” he says. “They wanted to do this big party at the Red Parrot night club in New York and present them with these chocolate busts, which we did. That was the whole beginning of food and art for me.”

Food sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton are the artists behind the butter sculptures at many state fairs and other events. Their work is featured at the Big E. Courtesy of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton

He and Pelton met in the late 1990s, at the art school in Philadelphia where he was teaching. She was a student, although not his. The two began working together a few years later. “Jim was out there doing all these sculptures — 800 to 1,000 pounds in a period of 10 days, it’s a lot of work,” says Pelton. “When I came on board with him, he needed some help, and I wanted to work doing this because I really liked the material. The subject matter was right up my alley. I like modeling figures. I like modeling animals. … When we started doing it together, it was easier. You travel together. It’s fun, and then also you get more done. You get better results with your sculpture.”

Victor and Pelton craft the armatures using steel, wood, and sometimes foam in their studio outside Philadelphia. The butter part of the process needs to be done in a cold enough space to keep the finicky material from melting. They have a mobile, temperature-controlled studio in a trailer, or sometimes the venue will have its own temperature-controlled space. Once they’re set up, they have to work fast: Like butter sculptures, state fairs don’t last forever. “We know from experience how long it might take us to do a full-size figure,” Pelton says. “A cow, for instance, one person might take five days. With two people, it takes 2½ to three days. If we have a 10-day period, together we can do a cow and a whole scenario.”

Food sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton are the artists behind the butter sculptures at many state fairs and other events. Their work is featured at the Big E. Courtesy of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton

So what’s on tap for the Big E this year? A cow. On a snowboard.

“This was something they specifically asked us for,” Victor says. “They don’t usually. We usually work with them, and often it’s our idea, but this year they had this idea.” A few months ago, a snowboard manufacturer had approached them about potentially working on the same concept, less of a coincidence than it seems — there’s a snowboard technique called buttering. It won’t be the first time Victor has provided a cow with a conveyance; years ago, in one of his favorite Big E works, he sculpted a butter cow on a motorcycle. It was a historical salute to Springfield, where Indian Motorcycles were made in the first half of the 1900s.

Victor and Pelton will be sculpting live at the Big E, so attendees can watch the cow take shape. Earlier visitors might even get a glimpse of the armature. They use Cabot butter, provided by Agri-Mark, which has a plant in West Springfield. After the Big E comes to a close Oct. 1, the butter is recycled. “Many farms have anaerobic digesters, which turn the butter into electricity,” Pelton says. When they’re not working, the artists stay in a camper behind the cow building, she says. “You hear all the cows. They moo me to sleep. It can be very peaceful.”

Metal framework for butter sculptures is called an armature. Courtesy of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton

Butter sculpture is an art form with a long history. In Tibet, monks have been crafting pigmented yak butter into ornate, beautiful works called torma since the 1400s. In Rome in the 1500s, according to art historian Pamela H. Simpson, chef Bartolomeo Scappi created a feast that included butter sculptures — among them an elephant with a palanquin, but no cows. In 1876, butter sculpture arrived at the fair: Arkansas butter artist and farmer’s wife Caroline Shawk Brooks carved a delicate bas relief called “Dreaming Iolanthe” for the Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia. Over time, butter sculpture became linked with the dairy industry in this country; at fairs and other events, it served as advertising for the companies that now produced butter in factories.

An ephemeral medium, an art form that challenges skill and speed: Perhaps it’s time to take butter sculpture more seriously. Last year, The New York Times ran a story about chefs and artists working in the medium. Victor says he and Pelton, both of whom studied sculpture at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, have spoken with MASS MoCa about the possibility of one day creating a butter sculpture for the museum.

“I think butter sculpture is really pop art,” Victor says, comparing it with things like wax museums. “People can laugh at butter sculpture, but there are a lot of people who see butter sculpture and enjoy butter sculpture, maybe more than see fine arts.”

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.