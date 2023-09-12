Chef Nemo Bolin’s job is literally All That

Bolin has an interesting resume for an English lit major from Union College: He grew up in a family of Martha’s Vineyard fishermen, a career he couldn’t pursue due to seasickness. Academic life didn’t totally appeal, either: Instead, he ended up at No. 9 Park, where he befriended Harker. He also worked with Lydia Shire at Locke-Ober and Tony Maws at what was then Craigie Street Bistro before spending time in Providence, where he opened Cook & Brown, a James Beard Best New Restaurant nominee. He paused during opening week at All That to talk about Harker, Barbara Lynch, Bill Clinton, and Bruce Willis.

Nemo Bolin, 44, probably has the most coveted (or the most high-pressure) food job in Boston right now: He heads up ES Hospitality, working with restaurateur Garrett Harker — the creator of Kenmore Square’s much-missed Eastern Standard — to open a new suite of Fenway-area restaurants down the block, which Harker fans have been hankering for: There’s the brand-new All That Fish + Oyster, plus upcoming cocktail bar Equal Measure, a newly revamped version of Eastern Standard, and an in-development café. All That opened at 771 Beacon St. last week.

Advertisement

Tell me about your job at the new restaurant.

My role is culinary director for hospitality for All That Fish + Oyster; the new Eastern Standard; the cocktail bar Equal Measure; and a café as yet unnamed that’s going to come a little bit behind everything else — as well as a couple of ghost kitchen concepts that we’re working on that will be online pickup and delivery. For now, most of my time, especially this week, is focused on All That.

We’ve been working for years on these spaces, building new kitchens, and it’s an adventure — every restaurant is different; every kitchen is different. This is our first time in there, less than a week ago. We’ve just got to get in, roll our sleeves up, and start trying to execute the things that we’ve been talking about in the actual space that we’re going to be living in, which is amazing.

Advertisement

Tell me about the restaurant from a food perspective. What’re you making?

As the name implies, it’s a seafood focus: a lot of amazing fish and shellfish from New England, of course, but also from farther afield. We’ve been working with vendor partners on sourcing seafood from the West Coast, from Japan, New Zealand, and other places that we know have really amazing food as well. We’re working with people whom we really trust. We have local farmers and farm connections that we’re working with and seasonality within New England, but also taking flavor profiles from different corners of the world.

For this specific restaurant, it means a lot of herbaceous flavors, a lot of spice blends influenced from different parts of the world. We’ve worked with Curio Spice locally. They also have a lot of really amazing connections with small spice farmers in different areas. It’s been really inspirational talking to them. We’re making a lot in-house: infusing vinegars with different seasonal produce and herbs.

Favorite dishes so far?

One of the things that I’ve been really excited about is our flatbread and sauces program, highlighted right on the top of the menu. In lieu of a traditional bread service, we make a couple of different kinds of flatbreads. We have six house sauces that were inspired by the color spectrum and different flavors that we wanted to hit. On the menu, the main flavors are printed, but also, it’s white, black, red, yellow, orange, and green. And they’re just really vibrant with very different flavor profiles. Our hope is that, when people are ordering, they get a couple of different flatbreads and then all six sauces, and they can enjoy it together or mix and match with a lot of the different dishes, which I think is just fun. It’s the way that we like to go out as a group and eat and try different stuff.

Advertisement

And then crudos are just really awesome. We’re getting such great fish in, just showcasing stuff in their really simple form. We have a beautiful scallop crudo tiradito, inspired by Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. It has our yellow sauce, and aji amarillo chilies, and then different expressions of corn. In the sauce, there’s corn puree. Then we’re getting really beautiful corn from Verrill Farm right now. We serve some charred, and then we take toasted corn nuts that are salted and crushed on the top, and then freeze-dried corn. You get all of these different pops of texture and varying flavors of corn, as well as a little bit of background heat and a little fruity sauce.

Let’s talk about your background. You took an interesting little detour. You went to college and studied English literature. Why cooking?

Advertisement

I grew up in a fishing family. I was born in Northern California but raised on Martha’s Vineyard. My father and an uncle were commercial salmon fishermen in Northern California, and my stepfather was a commercial and charter fisherman on Martha’s Vineyard. My brother is also a commercial fisherman, and he’s been doing it his whole life. I like fishing — but I threw up on fishing boats too much when I was a kid. That wasn’t going to work for me. But I had always liked cooking, and when we were teenagers, we had to work. I started working in a restaurant with no aspirations necessarily at the time, but I just really liked the energy and the work. It was busy and fun and really exciting and challenging.

But I thought, because all of my peers were focused on going to college and getting degrees in quote-unquote real professions, that’s what I was supposed to do. So I went to a liberal arts college. I had to declare a major halfway through, and I really liked English, I really liked debating. But as soon as I graduated, I decided to move, and I came to Boston and really jumped in full-time with cooking from that point on.

The No. 9 Park sign in 2018. Michael Swensen for The Boston G

Let’s do some quick questions. What was it like to work at No. 9 Park with Barbara Lynch?

It was intense. It was definitely intense. No. 9 Park was laser-focused at the time, and the team was incredible. Barbara obviously, but Dave Bazirgan was there. Jason Bond was there. Garrett, of course. Cat Silirie. John Gertsen. It was an absolute murderer’s row of professionals. I went in as a line cook. Every day was busy. Every day was fully booked. And the only difference was Saturdays, we sold more nine-course tasting menus with foie gras supplements. It was pretty old-school, but there were also just so many people to learn from.

Advertisement

I feel really lucky. I worked there from 2002, 2003, into 2004, and every award was being won. I just felt like it was really at the top of its game. To be able to even observe others in such a professional environment, really clicking, felt really incredible. It felt like the real big leagues in there.

What does that mean, in terms of environment? Have kitchen environments changed over the years?

What’s interesting about it is that it was fine dining but with hospitality really imbued throughout. There was a level of seriousness and a level of focus that every guest and every plate mattered so much, and there were no cutting corners. But it was really long days: going in at 10 a.m. and leaving at 1 in the morning. I think that it was a personal expectation that we all had. I knew what I was getting myself into. That was the job, working 15-hour days, 16-hour days, because that’s what it takes.

A lot of times, all of the cooks would all hang out after work for a drink and talk about it and literally have our heads down on the table. We’d go to Silvertone for last call, at the same time saying, “I think I have to go in a little early tomorrow — I got crushed on my station,” with kind of a sick sense of pride. … In my early twenties, it just felt like: This is what you do.

But, of course, the sustainability of that is really challenging. We want people to hold on to this career in restaurants and hospitality and not get burned out. We want people to actually stick around for an entire career. I think that there are positive changes that have been made. We continue to try to give people better work-life balance and better scheduling, a better work environment. And while we still care very deeply about every single dish that goes out and every guest who comes in, it can’t be to the detriment of staff and employees and the people who are running things day to day. It’s just not feasible, it’s not sustainable, and it’s just not the right way to live and to work.

Super-short questions: Describe working for Lydia Shire.

Colorful. Larger than life.

Tony Maws.

Intense. Very intelligent.

What’s Garrett [Harker] like?

Thoughtful. Professional. And charming? I know he’s gonna hate that I said that.

What’s the difference between the food scene in Providence versus the food scene in Boston?

Providence is great. I think the main difference is that Providence is really neighborhoods. And it’s very chef-driven, owner-operated. So it’s a lot of smaller restaurants. Except for Federal Hill, it’s smaller and more intimate, generally. Boston’s a little bit more metropolitan, a little bit more global and international, as far as clientele. There’s a lot more growth.

If you had to describe the Boston food scene to somebody who’s never been to the city, what would you say?

I think it’s exciting. This is a weird way to say it: It’s still up-and-coming after all these years. And I think it’s always moving forward.

Where do you love to eat?

I live in Dedham now. So I don’t go out that much to eat in my neighborhood. But I have two boys. They just started high school and middle school. We go to the Friendly Toast a lot in Legacy Place for lazy breakfast- or brunch-type things. One of my absolute favorite restaurants is Mahaniyom in Brookline Village. The nicest people, such great food, so generous and friendly. It’s just an amazing experience every single time.

What type of food do you wish Boston had more of?

I wish that Boston had more really authentic Mexican food, exploring beyond maybe the typical regions that people are used to or the typical menu layout.

Who’s the most famous person you’ve cooked for?

Bill Clinton. Bruce Willis.

What were they like?

Bill Clinton was a politician. He was just like you see him on TV. He had the accent, he shook everyone’s hand, he was very politician-like. It was one of those things where you don’t even know if he ate.

Bruce Willis’s daughter Rumer went to Brown, so he came in a couple of times to Cook & Brown. He was very low-key and just wanted a table in the corner and just the focus on his daughter and her friends — so very, very understated, which I thought was pretty cool.

What’s your favorite snack?

My favorite guilty snack is Haribo Gold gummy bears. It’s a little sugar thing. It’s my childhood fallback. And then, if not, it’s the opposite, almost anything crispy, crunchy, salty. I just went to H Mart recently and got a bunch of puffy, crunchy, salty, spicy things just to snack on. And tempura-fried nori snacks, things like that.

Which closed restaurants do you miss the most?

From a historical perspective, Locke-Ober. I know there’s a time and a place for that. I wish that places like that could just hold on forever. I love the real old-school supper club, and the way the service was. Even though the real heyday was before my generation, I got the cookbook when I was younger. I think that that sort of stuff is really, really cool. And Clio was a really awesome restaurant. And Craigie Street Bistro, the original, is where I always wanted to eat: That specific little place and space was really special.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.