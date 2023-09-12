scorecardresearch Skip to main content
It’s out of the bag: Wrap City’s chips are so good, they’re ramping up production

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Wrap City potato chips are the perfect trio of crunchy-salty-sweet. Yes, there’s a little sugar in the mix, along with salt and (secret) spices; the combo brings a tantalizing flavor to wonderfully browned and crunchy crisps. But first came the sandwiches: Wrap City Sandwich Company, founded in Londonderry, N.H., in 2015, offers many varieties of wraps, sandwiches, salads, and flatbreads. There are currently nine shops in New Hampshire with a few more under construction, including a North Andover cafe. “Long story short, the side item chips took on a life of their own and customers wanted more,” says Gregg Ryan, who co-owns the company with Peter Ackerman. In 2020, they added extra potato chip production capacity in neighboring Derry, which they’ve already outgrown. Soon they’ll be cranking out chips (about $10 for 12 ounces) in an even larger Derry facility with new equipment. The company goes through 20,000 pounds of russet potatoes each week, purchased from a farm in Aroostook County in Maine. “It’s been a labor of love,” says Ryan. “The chips are a great item, but it’s difficult to keep up with demand.” Available at Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Cardullo’s Gourmet Shoppe, 6 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-491-8888, and 99 Seaport Blvd, Boston, 617-326-8655; and online at wrapcitychips.com.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

