It’s out of the bag: Wrap City’s chips are so good, they’re ramping up production

Wrap City potato chips are the perfect trio of crunchy-salty-sweet. Yes, there’s a little sugar in the mix, along with salt and (secret) spices; the combo brings a tantalizing flavor to wonderfully browned and crunchy crisps. But first came the sandwiches: Wrap City Sandwich Company, founded in Londonderry, N.H., in 2015, offers many varieties of wraps, sandwiches, salads, and flatbreads. There are currently nine shops in New Hampshire with a few more under construction, including a North Andover cafe. “Long story short, the side item chips took on a life of their own and customers wanted more,” says Gregg Ryan, who co-owns the company with Peter Ackerman. In 2020, they added extra potato chip production capacity in neighboring Derry, which they’ve already outgrown. Soon they’ll be cranking out chips (about $10 for 12 ounces) in an even larger Derry facility with new equipment. The company goes through 20,000 pounds of russet potatoes each week, purchased from a farm in Aroostook County in Maine. “It’s been a labor of love,” says Ryan. “The chips are a great item, but it’s difficult to keep up with demand.” Available at Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Cardullo’s Gourmet Shoppe, 6 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-491-8888, and 99 Seaport Blvd, Boston, 617-326-8655; and online at wrapcitychips.com.

LISA ZWIRN