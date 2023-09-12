Recipe: Chicken thighs roasted with figs and grapes is a beautiful dish from the cookbook ‘Sabbath’

9. Transfer the chicken, figs, and grapes to a large platter. Discard the thyme sprigs. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Spoon the sauce into the dish at the sides. Garnish with extra thyme.

Tel Aviv cook Adeena Sussman offers this very appealing chicken thigh dish, baked with figs and grapes, in her book, "Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from my Table to Yours." She leaves fresh figs whole and seedless red grapes still on their stems, which makes a beautiful presentation. The dark, barely sweet sauce is made with silan, which is date syrup (you can substitute agave syrup or molasses), honey, whole-grain mustard, and lemon juice. Sussman writes that figs and grapes have been romanticized in Jewish texts since ancient times.

¾ cup chicken stock 1 tablespoon cornstarch 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons silan (date syrup) 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, and more to taste ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 6 bone-in, skin-on, chicken thighs (2 1/4 pounds), patted dry 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 small onions, each cut into 8 wedges ¼ cup white wine 8 medium whole figs ½ pound seedless red grapes (on the vine) 6 sprigs fresh thyme Extra sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed and chopped (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a 12-inch heavy-based skillet with a heatproof handle.

2. In a bowl, whisk the chicken stock and cornstarch until the cornstarch dissolves. Whisk in the mustard, silan (date syrup), honey, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and red pepper.

3. Sprinkle the chicken with salt. Heat the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, and when it is hot, add the chicken, skin side down. Cook for 5 minutes, without disturbing, or until the skin is crisp and has rendered its fat. Turn and cook 1 minute more. Transfer to a bowl.

4. Add the onions, cut sides down, to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes, or until they start to brown. Turn and cook 1 minute more. Transfer to the bowl of chicken. Spoon out and discard all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pan.

5. Add the wine to the pan and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock mixture and bring to a boil.

6. Return the chicken and onions to the pan with any juices from the bowl, setting the chicken skin side up. Nestle the figs and grapes among the chicken pieces. Scatter the thyme sprigs on top. Cover with foil and transfer to the oven.

7. Cook the chicken for 20 minutes. Discard the foil. Turn the oven temperature up to 425 degrees. Tip the pan to spoon some sauce over the chicken and fruit.

8. Return the pan to the oven. Continue cooking for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the figs and grapes are slightly caramelized and the chicken skin is deep mahogany.