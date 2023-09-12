Recipe: Instead of pasta, build this ‘lasagna’ with broiled eggplant planks and a quick meat sauce

12. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling at the edges and the cheese is melted and golden.

Serves 4

In this "lasagna," thick planks of broiled eggplant replace pasta to make a hearty, fairly simple meal that you can put together in less than an hour. Make a meat sauce something like Bolognese, but to save time, give it a much shorter cooking time. Although you can simmer the sauce in a large pot, if you use a wide, deep skillet, it will cook down to the consistency you're looking for in about 20 minutes. The sauce is made with many of the classic ingredients: finely chopped root vegetables, ground beef, tomatoes, and milk and white wine. Layer the sauce with the browned eggplant slices and sprinkle them with Aleppo pepper (or crushed red pepper) and Parmesan, then scatter grated mozzarella over the dish. Make a plan of action: While the sauce simmers, quickly broil the eggplant so you don't have to mess with frying or long roasting. Note that eggplants are now bred to be less bitter than they were in the past, and the old trick of removing bitterness by letting cut eggplant sit with salt isn't necessary unless the eggplants are old. Broiling removes some of their moisture, so the slices soften without disintegrating. Cut planks that are at least 1/2-inch-thick and watch them carefully as they cook, since timing depends on your oven's broiler heat. Once the components are made, it's just a matter of layering them in a dish and baking until the top browns. Melted and golden: Any recipe that says that means you're in for something irresistible.

Olive oil (for the dish) 1 large carrot, cut into thick slices 2 ribs celery, cut into thick slices 1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound lean ground beef ½ cup whole milk ¾ cup white wine 1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes with their juices, crushed in a bowl 1 handful fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced Olive oil (for sprinkling) 3 pounds globe eggplants (2 or 3), stems trimmed, cut lengthwise 1/2-inch thick Aleppo or Maras pepper or crushed red pepper (for sprinkling) 6 tablespoons grated Parmesan ¾ cup grated mozzarella

1. Brush a 9-inch square baking dish with oil.

2. In a food processor, pulse the carrot, celery, and onion until finely chopped.

3. In a wide, deep skillet over medium heat, heat the 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the carrot, celery, onion, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables soften a little.

4. Add the ground beef to the skillet and break it up with a fork. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it is crumbly and no longer pink.

5. Add the milk to the skillet and cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the milk has mostly evaporated. Add the wine and continue cooking for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it has mostly evaporated.

6. Stir in the tomatoes. Turn down the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Add water, a few tablespoons at a time, if the sauce is very thick. If it is too thin, continue cooking for a few minutes until the excess liquid evaporates. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Stir in the basil.

7. Meanwhile, set an oven rack 4 inches from the broiler element and turn on the broiler. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with oil.

8. Arrange the eggplant slices close together on the baking sheet. If they are larger than the size of your sheet it's OK to cut them to fit. Brush with olive oil. Turn the slices over and brush with more oil. Sprinkle with salt and Aleppo, Maras, or crushed red pepper. If they don't all fit on the baking sheet, cook them in batches.

9. Broil the eggplant for 4 to 6 minutes, or until golden. Turn and broil the other side for another 3 to 4 minutes, or until softened. (Exact timing will depend on the heat of your broiler, so watch carefully after 3 minutes.) Remove the eggplant from the oven.

10. Turn the oven temperature down to 375 degrees.

11. Spread about 1 cup of the sauce in the baking dish. Cover with eggplant slices set close together. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan. Cover with about 1 cup sauce. Make 2 more layers of eggplant, Parmesan, and sauce, ending with sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella.