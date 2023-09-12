Recipe: Merduma is a sweet, spicy, jammy tomato spread made by Libyan Jewish cooks in Italy

4. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with a little more olive oil and hot paprika. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a week.

3. Remove the pan from the heat, taste the mixture for seasoning, and add more salt, if you like.

2. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, and sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 60 minutes, letting the mixture bubble gently, or until it turns thick and jammy. Juicy tomatoes may take as much as 30 minutes longer. Stir often as the mixture thickens. If it seems close to burning, turn the heat to low and stir constantly. At the end of cooking, you should be able to draw a rubber spatula across the bottom of the pan and it will separate so you can see the bottom.

This Libyan Jewish spread, called merduma, is sweet, spicy, and jammy, similar to Moroccan matbucha, a cooked tomato condiment, writes Leah Koenig in "Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome's Jewish Kitchen." She likes to serve it with warm challah but it also goes well with pita or a crusty loaf. The spread begins with fresh tomatoes, which you chop and mix with garlic, a chile pepper, a little tomato paste, a speck of sugar, and salt. Then you start simmering and stirring and continue simmering for about an hour, until all the excess liquid evaporates from the pan and you have a very thick, fragrant, spreadable mixture. (You can peel the tomatoes first, if you like: Core them and submerge in boiling water for 10 seconds, then transfer to cold water and peel off the skins.) Spoon the tomato spread into a serving bowl and sprinkle with olive oil and hot paprika. It keeps in the refrigerator for a week.

Serves 6

This Libyan Jewish spread, called merduma, is sweet, spicy, and jammy, similar to Moroccan matbucha, a cooked tomato condiment, writes Leah Koenig in "Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome's Jewish Kitchen." She likes to serve it with warm challah but it also goes well with pita or a crusty loaf. The spread begins with fresh tomatoes, which you chop and mix with garlic, a chile pepper, a little tomato paste, a speck of sugar, and salt. Then you start simmering and stirring and continue simmering for about an hour, until all the excess liquid evaporates from the pan and you have a very thick, fragrant, spreadable mixture. (You can peel the tomatoes first, if you like: Core them and submerge in boiling water for 10 seconds, then transfer to cold water and peel off the skins.) Spoon the tomato spread into a serving bowl and sprinkle with olive oil and hot paprika. It keeps in the refrigerator for a week.

¼ cup olive oil 5 medium cloves garlic, grated 1 fresh red chile pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped 3 pounds (6 medium) ripe red tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon sugar Extra olive oil (for sprinkling) Hot paprika (for sprinkling)

1. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the garlic and chile pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

2. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, and sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 60 minutes, letting the mixture bubble gently, or until it turns thick and jammy. Juicy tomatoes may take as much as 30 minutes longer. Stir often as the mixture thickens. If it seems close to burning, turn the heat to low and stir constantly. At the end of cooking, you should be able to draw a rubber spatula across the bottom of the pan and it will separate so you can see the bottom.

3. Remove the pan from the heat, taste the mixture for seasoning, and add more salt, if you like.