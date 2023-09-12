Recipe: Toss grilled corn with white beans and curry vinaigrette for a pot luck supper or lunch at your desk

7. Add salt, black pepper, and cilantro. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or crushed red pepper, if you like.

Corn and beans are two of the "three sisters" (the third is squash), crops that Native Americans grew together. This late-summer duo is the perfect take-along dish, whether you're headed to a fall get-together party or packing lunches for the week. After you make it, the dish will hold up well in the refrigerator for several days. Use fresh corn from a farm stand or farmers' market, canned cannellini beans, a small red bell pepper for color, and part of a red onion for some zing. For the ultimate freshness, add the cilantro right before eating. The corn here is charred on a grill, and makes a complex combination with vinegar, a touch of honey, and curry. Add it to your rotation as long as the markets are stocked with fresh ears of corn.

Serves 4

Vegetable or canola oil (for brushing) 6 ears fresh corn, shucked 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans or other small white beans, drained and rinsed 1 small red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped ½ small red onion, thinly sliced ¼ cup olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoons curry powder Pinch of crushed red pepper 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon honey Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Prepare a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

2. Brush the corn very lightly with oil. Grill the ears for 10 minutes, turning often, or until the kernels are tender and charred in spots.

3. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Transfer the corn to a bowl. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off all the cobs.

4. Add the beans, bell pepper, and onion to the bowl.

5. In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm the olive oil and garlic. Add the curry and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until aromatic. Stir in the vinegar and honey.

6. Add the curry mixture to the corn mixture and toss well. Cool to room temperature.