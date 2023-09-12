Public Garden’s Arlington Street entrance to close until spring for restoration project

People who enjoy strolling through the Boston Public Garden across Arlington Street to the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will have to take a slight detour the next few months.

Starting Wednesday, the park’s Arlington Street entrance and the area around the George Washington statue and two child fountains will be closed until spring as part of a restoration project, officials said.

During that time, enhancements will be made to the child fountains and the entrance, including a new water circulation system, and lighting and benches, Friends of the Public Garden said in a statement.