Public Garden’s Arlington Street entrance to close until spring for restoration project

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2023, 15 minutes ago
The Boy and Bird Fountain at the Boston Public Garden attracted some birds looking for relief from the heat.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

People who enjoy strolling through the Boston Public Garden across Arlington Street to the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will have to take a slight detour the next few months.

Starting Wednesday, the park’s Arlington Street entrance and the area around the George Washington statue and two child fountains will be closed until spring as part of a restoration project, officials said.

During that time, enhancements will be made to the child fountains and the entrance, including a new water circulation system, and lighting and benches, Friends of the Public Garden said in a statement.

The two fountains, “Boy and Bird” by Bashka Paeff and “Small Child” by Mary E. Moore, will be excavated and regraded so visitors can have a closer view. A new granite surrounding will be installed and the new lighting will highlight the sculptures.

“Landscape enhancements at the Arlington Street entrance, in addition to the project, will ensure the Public Garden is more accessible and welcoming to visitors,” the parks advocacy group said.

Pedestrians will be diverted to the entrances on Marlborough and Newbury streets during the construction.

“The closure of the most heavily trafficked pedestrian walkway of the Public Garden will impact commuters and visitors,” the group said.



Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

