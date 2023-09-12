Gas stove left on sparked fatal Athol house fire that killed woman, officials said

The fire was determined to be an accident, officials said in the statement.

The origin of the fire was traced back to the gas stove in the kitchen where one of the knobs was left slightly on, according to a statement from Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera, Athol Police Chief Craig Lundgren, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

Investigators say a gas stove that was left on sparked a house fire in Athol that killed a 62-year-old woman last week.

Jacqueline Doherty, 62, was unresponsive when firefighters arrived on scene, but another occupant of the house is recovering in the hospital, the statement said.

“About 80% of residential fires in Massachusetts start with cooking equipment. Many of these fires can be prevented by using extra caution in the kitchen, but don’t put yourself at risk if a fire does break out – get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” Chief Joseph Guarnera said in the release.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wendesday, Athol Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 92 Fern Street, officials said. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story house was “fully involved, with heavy smoke and flames showing,” and called a second and then a third alarm, the statement said.

It took 40 firefighters over an hour to put out the blaze. In that time, the second floor collapsed, which required heavy machinery to delayer the scene, officials said.













