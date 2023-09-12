Polls close in Boston City Council preliminary election as embattled incumbents braced for reelection fight

District 5 Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and District 6 Councilor Kendra Lara were fighting to protect their endangered political careers, each fending off multiple opponents as Boston voters went to the polls for preliminary races in four council districts. In Roxbury-based District 7, incumbent Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was also fighting for reelection, though she is seen as less vulnerable, while in Dorchester-based District 3, a pack of political newcomers elbowed for position.

Two embattled Boston city councilors were braced for tough political fights as polls closed Tuesday night, hoping voters ranked their progressive bona fides over their personal baggage while casting ballots in this year’s preliminary election.

Advertisement

The top two vote getters in Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7 will proceed to the November general election, when the city will also elect four at-large councilors, as well as representatives for the other five council districts, in which there were not enough candidates to trigger a preliminary voting round this month.

Incumbents should be ready for “some surprises on Tuesday,” predicted Cam Charbonnier, the campaign manager for candidates challenging Lara and Arroyo, as well as one of the contenders in District 3. “What we’re hearing from voters and residents is a lot are ready for a change, and are looking for things both in their own districts and with the council to go in a different direction.”

One of the council’s most outspoken progressive voices, the first-term Lara has struggled to maintain the support of her constituents in Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury after a June 30 car crash, when authorities say she slammed an unregistered vehicle into the side of a Jamaica Plain home. She had been without a valid driver’s license for a decade. Lara drew two challengers: Benjamin Weber, a progressive labor attorney from Jamaica Plain, and William King, an IT director from West Roxbury, who is seen as the race’s more moderate contender.

Advertisement

Arroyo, another influential progressive voice on the council and the chair of its powerful Government Operations Committee, has batted back a number of scandals over the last year.

In 2022, during his unsuccessful race for Suffolk district attorney, the Globe reported that Arroyo was investigated twice for sexual assault allegations when he was a teenager. Arroyo, the 35-year-old scion of a well-known political family, maintains he did nothing wrong — that he was never charged with a crime, and that he has never committed sexual assault.

This year, Arroyo’s name appeared frequently in the bombshell ethics reports that prompted Rachael Rollins to resign as US attorney for Massachusetts. The reports centered on attempts by Rollins, whom Arroyo counts as a friend, to use her post to sway last year’s DA race in his favor. Arroyo has been steadfast that he did not do anything wrong. And in June, Arroyo admitted to a conflict of interest violation and paid a $3,000 penalty for continuing to represent his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit stemming from his brother’s time as a city employee after Arroyo became a member of the council.

Arroyo faces three opponents: former Boston police officer Jose Ruiz, former City Hall official Enrique Pepén, and Jean-Claude Sanon, who runs a company that offers translation services.

The mere fact that Arroyo and Lara are so vulnerable is striking. Since 1984, when the city adopted its current council structure, fewer than 10 incumbent councilors have lost reelection bids. None have lost in the preliminary round of voting.

Advertisement

And Arroyo and Lara are just two of the most infamous members of a council that has been hamstrung by its own internal division and dysfunction for most of this two-year term. The council has made more headlines for chaos and name calling than for policy change — a record that could drive voters to the polls seeking change, or leave them disenchanted and uninterested in showing up at all. Turnout is typically low in municipal election years without a mayor’s race on the ballot.

As of 6 p.m., 21,596 people had voted — just 11 percent of registered voters, according to city tallies. In interviews at polling places Tuesday, some voters said they were ready for a change.

“I don’t like City Council right now. It’s embarrassing. It seems like they can’t really communicate well, so I don’t really know how much they’re getting done,” said 45-year-old Jennie Lapollo, who cast her vote in West Roxbury for Weber, the attorney running against Lara. “He’s been good to his community, so you know he’ll be good for Boston. ... I think he can sort of get the conversation going where it needs to go in the City Hall.”

In the District 5 race, Roslindale residents Mary Ludwig and Nick Carr cast their votes for Pepén, the former City Hall official who also has the backing of Mayor Michelle Wu.

Advertisement

Ludwig said she and Carr had complained to Arroyo about speeding on Glendaur Street, but nothing had been done to fix the problem.

“[Arroyo] has done nothing for constituents,” Carr said. “Enrique seems like the right change.”

Others, meanwhile, said they were happy to stick with the current councilor.

Julie Seeger of Roslindale voted at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church for Arroyo, citing the incumbent’s experience as evidence that he will be able to make change.

“He’s the most progressive candidate with the most comprehensive knowledge,” Seeger told the Globe on Tuesday. And she dismissed the sexual assault allegations levied against him as “a trumped-up, irrelevant charge.”

In Roxbury-based District 7, Anderson, the incumbent, was expected to advance to the general election. She faces four challengers, including two perennial candidates and one vocal anti-vaccine mandate protester.

In Dorchester-based District 3, voters on Tuesday were selecting from among a crowded field of seven candidates. John FitzGerald, an official at the Boston Planning & Development Agency, has collected a number of high-profile endorsements, including from Walsh, and many political insiders expected him to advance to the next round in November. The other six candidates include teacher Joel Richards, a public school teacher; Matt Patton, a labor attorney; and Ann Walsh, the co-founder of an education nonprofit.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.