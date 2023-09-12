Voters head to the polls for Boston City Council preliminary elections

Three incumbent city councilors on Tuesday’s ballot are fighting to keep their seats, while a pack of political newcomers vies for advantage in one open seat. The preliminary election this week will whittle the field down to two candidates in Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7, setting the field for November’s general election and offering an early indication as to how the body’s ideological bent may change next year. (In other districts, as well as the at-large race, there were not enough candidates to trigger a preliminary election; voters will go to the polls Nov. 7.)

As a chaotic two-year Boston City Council term comes to a close, voters get their first formal opportunity this week to weigh in. Residents head to the polls Tuesday in the first round of voting this fall for Boston City Council, with two dramatic reelection contests drawing unusual attention to the off-year municipal race.

Advertisement

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. You can look on the city’s website to learn which council district you live in. Check your polling location here. Catch up with the Globe’s full coverage, including guides to District 3, District 5, District 6, and District 7.

Here’s what we’re watching for as voting begins:

Will the council’s most vulnerable incumbents survive?

The biggest question Tuesday will answer: How will incumbent councilors Ricardo Arroyo and Kendra Lara fare, as they seek reelection while battling personal scandals? The two councilors, who are among the body’s most outspoken progressive voices, are both asking voters to focus on their policy records, not their personal baggage, as they fend off multiple opponents. They also carry the significant advantages of incumbency, including name recognition.

Lara has entered a not guilty plea to criminal charges in connection with a June 30 car crash, when authorities say she drove an unregistered, unlicensed vehicle into a home on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Lara had not had a valid driver’s license in a decade and her son was in the car without a carseat at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

Lara faces two challengers: Benjamin Weber, a progressive labor attorney from Jamaica Plain, and William King, an IT director from West Roxbury who is seen as the race’s more moderate contender.

Arroyo, for his part, in June admitted to an ethics violation and paid a $3,000 penalty for representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit. His name also appeared in bombshell government reports showing that former US attorney Rachael Rollins used her position to try to influence his election for district attorney. And last year, during that race, years-old sexual assault allegations surfaced against Arroyo. (Arroyo has denied the allegations and was never charged.)

Arroyo faces three opponents: former Boston police officer Jose Ruiz, former City Hall official Enrique Pepén, and Jean-Claude Sanon, who runs a company that offers translation services.

Watch not only whether the incumbents survive, but how much support they collect. The top two vote-getters in each contest advance to the general election in November, meaning the incumbents can move forward even if they win less than half of the district’s votes. Winning a general election would be a tall order if more than half the district voted for someone else in the first round.

Advertisement

Whither the Wu endorsement?

Roslindale’s best-known resident, Mayor Michelle Wu, is backing Pepén, a former City Hall aide, in her district — a snub to Arroyo, who has been her political ally in the past. Tuesday’s election will be a test of Wu’s political sway in the district, and an early indication of whether council candidates aligned with the mayor will win their races this fall, setting her up with more allies on the legislative body.

Complicating matters further is a rival mayoral endorsement in the district. Former Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has backed Ruiz, who served on Walsh’s security detail while he was in office.

Who makes it out of crowded races in Districts 3 and 7?

In Roxbury-based District 7, incumbent Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is seen as the frontrunner, likely to proceed to November’s general election stage. She faces four opponents, including two perennial candidates and one vocal anti-vaccine mandate protester.

In Dorchester-based District 3, voters are selecting from among a crowded field of seven candidates. John FitzGerald, an official at the Boston Planning & Development Agency, has collected a number of high-profile endorsements, including from Walsh, and many political insiders expect him to advance to the next round in November. The other six candidates include teacher Joel Richards, a public school teacher, and Ann Walsh, the co-founder of an education nonprofit, and more. Read the Globe’s full guide to District 3 here.

Advertisement

Will money talk?

In the final few days of the race, a new super PAC called “Forward Boston” has sprung up to support several council candidates. The six-figure effort is largely funded by New Balance Chairman Jim Davis, a longtime Republican donor who supported Wu’s rival in the 2021 mayor race.

Forward Boston is spending handily to support both of Lara’s opponents, King and Weber. It is also backing two other candidates seen as the more moderate options in their respective contests: FitzGerald in District 3 and Ruiz in District 5. Tuesday’s vote tallies will show how much influence that last-minute injection of campaign cash has on the election.

How many people will even show up?

Boston has a poor record on voter turnout, even in historic and high-profile races. Typically, municipal elections inspire minimal turnout, particularly in off-years without a mayoral contest. But this year, a dramatic council term and a slew of headlines could spur more residents to make their voices heard.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.