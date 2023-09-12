scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See the unofficial results from the Boston City Council preliminary elections

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated September 12, 2023, 13 minutes ago

Two incumbents lost their reelection bids in Tuesday night’s Boston City Council preliminary elections. The top two vote-getters in these four districts will compete in the Nov. 7 general election.

These unofficial results from the city of Boston show how Bostonians voted.

District 5 — John FitzGerald and Joel Richards progress

District 5 — Enrique Pepén and Jose Ruiz progress

District 6 — Benjamin Weber and William King progress

District 7 — Tania Fernandes Anderson and Althea Garrison progress

