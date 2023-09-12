See the unofficial results from the Boston City Council preliminary elections

Two incumbents lost their reelection bids in Tuesday night’s Boston City Council preliminary elections. The top two vote-getters in these four districts will compete in the Nov. 7 general election.
These unofficial results from the city of Boston show how Bostonians voted.
District 5 — John FitzGerald and Joel Richards progress
District 5 — Enrique Pepén and Jose Ruiz progress
District 6 — Benjamin Weber and William King progress
District 7 — Tania Fernandes Anderson and Althea Garrison progress
