Boston police ask public for help to identify Beacon Hill graffiti suspect

Surveillance photos released Tuesday show a woman, wearing a mask and a Harvard hooded sweatshirt, spray painting a red-brick building at 59 Charles St. at 10:26 a.m. on Aug. 25, according to a police statement.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a young woman suspected of spray painting graffiti on a building on Beacon Hill late last month.

She is described as being either white or a white Hispanic, and 17 to 20-years-old. In addition to the mask and crimson-colored sweatshirt, she is wearing black shorts and multi-colored shoes.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives assigned to District A-1 at 617-343-4571 or leave an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

