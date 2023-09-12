Cape Cod and the islands brace for potential impact of Hurricane Lee this weekend

Leatham said that based on Lee’s current path, it will likely bring weather similar in intensity to a winter nor’easter in New England.

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to hit the South Coast of Massachusetts sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and an increased risk of rip currents, especially on south-facing beaches, according to Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Officials on Cape Cod and the islands are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee , which was classified Tuesday as a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico but is expected to move up the coastline and reach New England this weekend.

“It’s going to largely depend on the track of the system,” he said by phone. “If it tracks further to the west than what is currently projected, that would result in greater impacts in Southern New England.”

Leatham said residents in areas that could be affected by the storm should have evacuation plans in place and disaster kits equipped with food, water, batteries, and chargers for electronic devices. He also cautioned that more wet weather and potential flooding are expected Wednesday, following thunderstorms Monday that caused widespread devastation in the state.

Local officials up and down the Cape are also encouraging residents — especially boaters — to take precautions before Lee arrives.

In Dennis, emergency management officials held a conference call Tuesday with other local agencies to strategize around storm preparations, according to town Harbormaster Dawson Farber.

“We’ve notified mooring permit holders and slip holders, boat owners down here in Dennis, just to pay close attention to media sources for weather updates and to start thinking about dusting off any emergency plans that they may have sitting around for dealing with their boat,” Farber said.

Dennis officials also encouraged boaters to check their dock lines or mooring lines and consider supplementing them with extra protection, Farber said.

“We’re obviously keeping our fingers crossed that this will make a hard right turn and head out to the middle of the Atlantic, but we’ll be prepared in the event that it does not go that way,” he said.

In Harwich, boaters at the town marina and in public mooring fields have been asked to monitor the weather and make sure their vessels are secured, or consider removing them from the water, according to Harbormaster John Rendon.

“We’re just trying to give them enough notice to make sure that they’re paying attention to the weather and doing what needs to be done . . . before the weather gets here,” Rendon said.

By Tuesday, Rendon’s office was already receiving multiple calls from boaters seeking assistance and had towed one vessel and helped other boaters anchored in the mooring fields to find docking space in the marina, he said.

In Nantucket, the harbormaster on Tuesday asked residents to “remove all dinghies from the dinghy docks before Friday” and said officials would secure the brow that day.

The Orleans harbormaster issued a notice Monday advising “all mariners to ensure that you have a definitive storm refuge plan in place for your boat.”

“Boats that can be trailered should be hauled well ahead of the storm to avoid the last-minute rush at local boat ramps,” the harbormaster’s office said in a statement. “For those who intend to keep your boat on your current mooring, it is imperative that you verify that the mooring hawser, chain and chaffing gear are all in good working condition.”

Don German, the Provincetown harbormaster, said he had also issued an alert to residents “explaining that while it’s still too early to determine the exact track of the storm, it’s not too early to begin planning for how you would remove your boat from the harbor if it became necessary.”

“We’re asking people to think about, are their boat trailers serviceable?” German said. “Are they going to need help to get out? If so, have they lined that up, and are they available? Is there fuel on their boat so they can get from the mooring to the ramp? Simple things that sometimes we may not think about when a storm is coming.”

He said some boat owners have already begun removing their vessels from the water, which will take some pressure off this weekend, since the town’s boat ramp is only available about four hours each day: two before high tide and two after.

“With hundreds of boats that might need to come out, I’m glad to see that a lot of boats are being hauled now,” German said. “That way there’s not a mad rush at the last minute, should it be necessary.”









Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.