Deterioration causes back room in Salem house to partially collapse, official says

The back room in the house of an elderly couple in Salem partially collapsed Tuesday morning, likely due to deterioration, according to the Salem Fire Department.

At 8:23 a.m., Salem firefighters were called to the scene of 9 Pleasant St. about a single room in the back part of a house that had collapsed, according to Deputy Chief John Payne.

Neighbors told firefighters that the room had collapsed around 4 am, according to Payne. The couple was home during the time but they were not in the room during the collapse and there were no injuries, according to officials.