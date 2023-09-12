Healey declares state of emergency in counties across Mass. damaged by flash flooding

“Today I saw firsthand the devastating impacts of severe flooding in Leominster and North Attleborough—and it was painfully clear that Massachusetts is in a state of emergency,” Healey said.

Worcester and Bristol counties saw upwards of 10 inches of rain on Monday, causing widespread flooding, downed trees, power outages, and damaging homes, businesses, and infrastructure, Healey’s office said in a statement.

Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency on Tuesday evening in counties across Massachusetts that experienced damage from catastrophic flash flooding.

The declaration will expedite relief efforts and boost access to federal resources, she said. The measure also allows Healey to issue recommendations, directives, and orders “to protect the health, safety, and security of Massachusetts residents and their property,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“We’re grateful for the public officials who have been going above and beyond to respond to this emergency and our hearts are with the people of Massachusetts who are confronting catastrophic damage to their homes, businesses, and communities,” Healey said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has worked to support local emergency operations centers and coordinate assistance with securing sandbags and staffing shelters, Healey’s office said.

“With more rain in the forecast for Wednesday, additional flooding is expected that may compound lingering impacts from Monday’s storm,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley in the statement. “MEMA continues to work side-by-side with our local emergency management partners, and I urge residents to stay informed with the latest weather updates.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.