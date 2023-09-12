Leominster dam classified as ‘significant hazard,’ state says

The structure was built in the 1800s and is owned by the city. The earthen embankment, which helps detain the pond’s water is about 150 feet long and 15 feet high, the agency said in a statement.

The dam was classified as a “significant hazard” nearly two years ago, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Residents near the Barrett Park Pond dam in Leominster were told to evacuate early Tuesday amid concerns water could burst through its 15-foot earthen embankment, according to the state Department of Recreation and Conservation.

A dam classified as a “significant hazard” is required to be inspected every 5-years, the statement said.

The agency was called in by MEMA to assess several of the city’s dams, and that review found that the Barrett Park Pond Dam had " suffered serious damage to its impoundment due to the heavy rainfall,” the statement said.

“Despite this not being a dam failure, the city decided to implement the emergency action plan (EAP) required of all significant hazard dams and evacuated the designated areas,” the statement said.

On Tuesday morning, the city’s consultant engineer worked with the state’s Office of Dam Safety “on immediate solutions to repair the damaged area,” the statement said.

While the dam eroded, it did not fail. Residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.

Officials have already taken steps to place sediment where the flooding eroded the embankment, the statement said.

