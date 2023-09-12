Lindemann family to return stolen artifacts to Cambodia after decades-long investigation

“For decades, Cambodia suffered at the hands of unscrupulous art dealers and looters who trafficked cultural treasures to the American art market,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “This historic agreement sets a framework for the return of cultural patrimony in support of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Cambodia. We thank the Lindemann family for their cooperation and assistance in the repatriation of the antiquities to Cambodia.”

The announcement comes one month before Brown University is set to unveil its state-of-the-art Lindemann Performing Arts Center , a new 101,000 square-foot venue named after the wealthy family that has sparked outcry from Rhode Island’s robust Cambodian community.

The US Attorney’s Office of Southern New York on Tuesday announced that after a years-long investigation, the Lindemann family, a billionaire family with ties to Rhode Island, would return 33 Khmer antiquities to the Kingdom of Cambodia — including 10th and 12th century artifacts that were looted from religious and archeological sites.

According to officials, the antiquities being returned include a “monumental” 10th century statue of Dhrishtadyumna, stolen from Prasat Chen in Koh Ker; a 10th century sculpture depicting Ardhanarishvara, a half-male, half-female deity, stolen from Prasat Krachap in Koh Ker; a 10th century Anantashayana Vishnu (reclining Vishnu with Lakshmi), which was also stolen from Prasat Krachap; and six heads of devas (angels) and asuras (demons) removed from the gates to Angkor Thom in the Angkor Wat complex.

Anantashayana Vishnu (reclining Vishnu with Lakshmi). Courtesy US Attorney SDNY

Brad Gordon, a lawyer representing Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in the decades-long task to bring back stolen Khmer art, said Cambodians “regard these statues as living beings” and it’s important to get them back to where they belong.

“Cambodians feel strongly that the statues should not be considered objects on a coffee table or put on show in somebody’s kitchen or living room,” said Gordon. “The statues were meant to be in temples and they were meant to be respected and cared for.”

Knowledge of the Lindemann family’s possession of the Cambodian relics goes back many years. In 2021, Architectural Digest published photos of a San Francisco mansion that belongs to Sloan Lindemann Barnett, daughter of Frayda Lindemann and her late husband, George. One image showed a sprawling courtyard with several empty pedestals in it.

But the “pedestals weren’t actually empty,” according to the Washington Post and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, in a report published in August about the artifacts.

Instead, they determined the “photo had been altered” to remove the relics.

“Another version [of the image], discovered by reporters on the website of the home’s architect, shows ancient Khmer sculptures resting on the same pedestals,” the report said.

In 2008, another Architectural Digest article featured Frayda and George Lindemann’s Palm Beach, Florida, home, which was “crowded with Khmer antiquities, many of which the Cambodian government suspects were looted,” the Washington Post reported.

Although they had the artifacts in their possession, the Lindemann family has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and “has voluntarily agreed to return the antiquities,” according to the US attorney’s office.

“The agreement between the government and the Lindemanns should not be construed as legal or factual determination that any members of the Lindemann family have violated any federal law,” officials said.

The antiquities were returned to Cambodia on Monday, and a ceremony celebrating their repatriation will be held in Cambodia at a later date, the press release said.

Dhrishtadyumna from Koh Ker. Courtesy US Attorney SDNY

Gordon described three of the sculptures being returned as perhaps the “most important in Cambodian art history, so it will be an extremely important ceremony,” he said.

“These kinds of events bring two nations closer together, so I would expect some sort of ceremony also with the US government,” Gordon said.

In April, close to 100 Rhode Island Cambodians gathered at Providence City Hall for a remembrance event for the 2 million people killed during the Cambodian genocide of the 1970s. During the event, members from the Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education — or ARISE — made their concerns about Brown naming their new performance arts center after the Lindemann family known.

“The Lindemann family has a legacy — a legacy of buying stolen artifacts of Cambodia,” Chanda Womack, executive director of ARISE, said at the meeting, according to the Rhode Island Current.

Members from ARISE, as well as more than 30 other organizations, had been organizing protests against Brown and the school’s decision to name the arts building after the Lindemanns.

The Lindemanns are longtime Brown University donors, and Frayda Lindemann is a member of the Corporation of Brown, the school’s governing body. In 1994, she established the Lindemann Charitable Foundation alongside her late husband, to support the arts and access to them across the country.

George Lindemann, who headed the energy company Southern Union, died in 2018. But in 2009, the company was fined $18 million for a mercury spill in Pawtucket at one of its facilities and a nearby apartment complex, after “three youths” broke into a storage building and took several containers of the liquid. That penalty was overturned by the US Supreme Court, and ultimately the company was only penalized $500,000 by a federal court judge.

The family has long been plagued by controversy. In 1996, Frayda and George Lindemann’s son, George Lindemann Jr., faced a 33-month sentence for ordering that his show horse be killed, the Sun-Sentinal reported.

In a statement to the Globe last month, Brown University officials said they were aware of the news reports regarding art holdings of members of the Lindemann family, but “our policies make clear that acceptance of a gift does not imply or mean that the University endorses or approves of a donor’s views, opinions, businesses or activities.”

The statement said Brown made the decision to name the building after the Lindemanns “with full confidence.”

One of the 33 artifacts being returned to Cambodia. Courtesy US Attorney SDNY

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.