Maine man arrested after sending racially motivated death threats to neighbor, officials say

Charles Allen Barnes, 47, of Lewiston, allegedly stated in the voicemail that “he was outside a neighbor’s residence and would kill any Black person who emerged,” the US Dept. of Justice said in a statement.

A Maine man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges for allegedly leaving a voicemail with racially motivated death threats toward a Black neighbor, officials said.

He allegedly chose this neighbor because of the neighbor’s race, the statement said.

He is charged with one count of violating the federal interstate threats statute, and if convicted, would face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the justice department said.

The FBI’s Boston division investigated the case, the statement said.

Assistant US Attorney Sheila W. Sawyer for the District of Maine and Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the justice department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.









