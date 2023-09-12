Child welfare housed more than 100 foster children in apartments over the past year

The tally shows the extent to which DCF has relied on the apartments amid a statewide shortage of foster housing. The policy has drawn a mixed response, with some crediting DCF for providing a temporary solution to a thorny housing problem for foster children.

The Globe reported in August that the Department of Children and Families is sheltering foster youths for a night or over a weekend in apartments, but DCF did not share details on how it used the units until Friday.

Apartments in Boston, Springfield, and New Bedford have sheltered at least 129 Massachusetts foster children since the state’s child welfare agency began using the controversial approach to housing less than a year ago.

“Housing foster youths in apartments temporarily is not ideal, nor is it a long-term solution to our foster home shortage,” Melissa Threadgill, a spokesperson for the state Office of the Child Advocate, said in response to the new data. “But it does meet that first-order need – a safe and comfortable place to sleep, eat, shower, and live – and we recognize the limited options available to DCF at this moment.”

Officials from SEIU Local 509, which represents many DCF workers, have raised safety concerns about the apartments, noting a teenage girl was able to lock herself into a bedroom in a Springfield unit and bar workers from getting in earlier this year. Some child welfare advocates also point to the apartments as evidence the state child welfare agency is taking too many children from their homes unnecessarily.

“Housing them in apartments, as opposed to with relatives, can exacerbate that trauma,” said Michael Dsida, deputy chief counsel of the Children and Family Law Division at the Committee for Public Counsel Services, which represents children in the child welfare system. “If the state did a better job keeping families together and reunifying them promptly when foster care is no longer necessary, DCF wouldn’t need to resort to workarounds like this.”

DCF did not respond to a request for comment.

From October 2022 to the end of June, 114 youths and children stayed at a four-bedroom, five-bed apartment in New Bedford contracted to the Department of Children and Families and staffed by the Kennedy-Donovan Center, of Foxborough. Another 15 individuals stayed at apartments in Springfield or Boston contracted to DCF through HopeWell Inc., of Dedham, from October 2022 to the end of July. Each of those units can house two youths at a time and are staffed by DCF social workers or social worker technicians.

The three apartments cost the department almost $380,000 through June.

The units are meant for teenage and preteen foster youths with complex behavioral or medical needs, who are particularly hard to find placements for amid the foster housing shortage. The apartments have also housed recent runaways and kids in transition from one placement to another, a union representative has said.

DCF budgeted $431 million for congregate care this fiscal year, a $94.1 million increase over the previous year. Much of the additional funding will support staff hiring and retention, which should lead to more available beds, DCF spokespeople have said.

The Globe reported in October that the lack of placements was so bad that foster children were spending nights in DCF offices. The agency contracted to gain access to the three apartments shortly after that report.

Massachusetts’ count of children in foster care shrunk by almost 17 percent from 2018 to 2022, but licensed foster homes became less common too, declining by 12 percent over the same period, according to data gathered by The Imprint, an independent national news outlet focused on youth and child welfare. Staff shortages at group homes for foster children have made it even harder to find beds for those with complex needs.

About 4,720 of the state’s roughly 7,000 foster children are on track to be placed either with relatives or foster parents, DCF said. There are just shy of 4,000 such foster homes statewide.





