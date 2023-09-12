North Attleborough working to repair flood damage

“Today I saw firsthand the devastating impacts of severe flooding in Leominster and North Attleborough – and it was painfully clear that Massachusetts is in a state of emergency. This declaration will expedite our efforts to deliver relief to impacted communities and bolster our ability to access federal resources,” Healey said in a statement released by her office Tuesday night.

Governor Maura Healey — who late Tuesday declared a state of emergency for the state after more than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of Worcester and Bristol counties Monday — visited the town earlier in the day.

North Attleborough officials on Tuesday night issued an update on the cleanup from devastating flash flooding that caused massive amounts of damage to roads and homes.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director Dawn Brantley accompanied Healey on the visit that included stops at 415 Elm St., the intersection of Old Post Road and Allen Avenue and other heavily damaged areas, North Attleborough town officials said in a statement.

Old Post Road from Maple to Mount Hope Streets remained closed for repairs Tuesday night, the town said.

Despite the devastation, North Attleborough Public Schools opened Tuesday and started on time, a statement said.

Sandbags and clean-up kits provided by the American Red Cross were distributed to residents at the Department of Public Works garage on Tuesday afternoon.

All clean-up kits were given out, but the town plans for more to become available, the town said.

Several people were rescued from their vehicles by the fire department after becoming trapped on flooded roads on Monday, a statement said.

About 200 homes were also reported to have flood damage, a statement said.

“North Attleborough officials are continuing to assist community members with their needs and monitor further rainfall expected later this week,” the town said.

An emergency operations center set up in town closed around 1 p.m., after the governor and MEMA director’s visit.

But if weather causes further damage later in the week, the emergency operations center will re-open, town officials said.

About 120 firefighters from 20 communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, along with utilities, regional agencies and the American Red Cross.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.