The researchers behind New Hampshire’s laws are busy

“Our Research Team has decades of experience and is expert at answering your questions quickly,” the research division advertised in the House calendar two weeks ago. “Whether it be looking back at past legislative efforts, contacting state agencies (here in New Hampshire or in any other state or at the federal level), getting legislation from other states or working with national organizations, they know who to call to get you an answer.”

The requests they come up with will shape the next legislative session. And for the 400 House members, facing a 4 p.m. Friday deadline, there is a team of four researchers on staff whose job is to help the citizen legislators figure out what to include in these fledgling bills.

CONCORD, N.H. —This is a crazy time at the State House. That’s because this is the one week when House members are filing requests to have new legislation drafted.

And lawmakers avail themselves of these services.

David Alukonis has been working as the director of legislative services for seven years. In that time, he’s fielded some out-there requests, like a bill requiring lawmakers be paid in silver or gold coins.

A lot of the legislation is “exactly what you would expect,” he said: “PFAS and water quality items have been first and foremost around here in the past few years and continue to be,” he said.

Alukonis called Monday “opening day,” when his staff began drafting the legislation that will shape the course of the upcoming session.

“Those four offices I sometimes call the Wizard of Oz,” Alukonis said. “We are the man behind the curtain creating initial legislation, which then goes through the whole process over the course of the year.”

The office had already received around 90 requests for bills, as of Monday, and Alukonis expects they’ll write between 700 and 800 bills for the House alone. Less than half the House members are the lead sponsor of a bill, and around 60 only file one bill, which means around 100 members are what Alukonis calls “frequent fliers.”

He’s been on the other side of the curtain, too. He served as a lawmaker before he started working for legislative services. “To serve in the legislature, it takes time to know how to do things,” he said.

