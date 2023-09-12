Revere man charged with impersonating a police officer allegedly assaults TV reporter, officials say

Bryan Boisseau, 44, was arraigned on Monday in Chelsea District Court and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

The reporter was taken to a local hospital and did not sustain any major injuries, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Tuesday.

A Revere man, who was charged with impersonating a police officer, is facing new charges for allegedly shoving a TV reporter while leaving court in July, law enforcement officials said.

The reporter tried to get a statement from Boisseau as he was leaving his July 26 arraignment, the statement said.

“Boisseau grabbed the reporter and shoved him multiple times,” Hayden’s office said.

The reporter provided investigators with video footage of Boisseau pushing him, the statement said.

On Monday, a judge ordered him to stay away and have no contact with the reporter, the statement said.

The reporter was not identified.

Boisseau will return to court on Nov. 1, the statement said.

On July 23, State Police received a report of a man impersonating a police officer while driving in a car with flashing amber lights near Revere Beach, Hayden’s office said.

Boisseau told police he worked as a security contractor and was armed with a mace gun and BB gun, the statement said.

Upon investigation, police found numerous police-style equipment, including a belt that Boisseau was wearing with an expandable baton and BB gun, Hayden’s office said.

Boisseau was arraigned in Chelsea District Court three days after his arrest on charges of impersonating a police officer, possession of burglarious tools, carrying a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, the statement said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.