CDC recommends updated COVID shots, paving the way for vaccine this week

Cohen said the reformulated vaccines can restore protection and provide “enhanced protection” against variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States. Cohen followed the lead of the agency’s vaccine experts who earlier in the day voted for the universal vaccination policy. The move paves the way for some clinicians, pharmacies, and other providers to begin administering the shots later this week. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 to recommend updated shots from Moderna and from Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, for anyone 6 months and older.

Virtually all Americans should get an updated coronavirus shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday, with vaccine expected to become available within 48 hours.

"We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19," Cohen said in a statement. Last season, people who received a coronavirus vaccine achieved greater protection against illness and hospitalization than those who did not receive a 2022-2023 vaccine, the CDC said.

The updated shots target an Omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 and were cleared Monday by the Food and Drug Administration.

A third shot, made by Novavax, is still under review by the FDA. The vaccine maker said the timing of the updated version of its coronavirus vaccine for people 12 and older "is ultimately at the discretion of the FDA." A Novavax official told the expert vaccine panel Tuesday that doses of the vaccine are "pre-positioned" and awaiting FDA action.

Several members of the advisory panel said they supported a universal recommendation because the vaccines work against current and emerging virus variants, provide benefits across all age groups, and increase access.

“There are robust benefits of vaccination on severe illness, on death, on long COVID,” said Beth Bell, a global health professor at the University of Washington. “The messaging needs to make clear that for older people and those with underlying health conditions, they really need to get a booster.”

Matthew F. Daley, a senior investigator for Kaiser Permanente’s Institute for Health Research, said the most persuasive argument for the broad recommendation was data showing that half of pediatric COVID-19 deaths, while rare, were in children with no underlying conditions. “Those were preventable,” he said.

But Pablo Sanchez, the sole advisory board member who sought a narrower recommendation, said the data on children and infants are too limited. “I am very much pro vaccination in high-risk groups,” said Sanchez, professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University College of Medicine.

The CDC recommends that everyone 5 and older receive a single dose of the updated vaccine regardless of whether they have gotten a vaccine before. Children 6 months to 4 years old who have not received a coronavirus vaccine are advised to receive a primary series with two Moderna doses or three Pfizer-BioNTech doses. The doses should be from the same manufacturer. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus should receive three doses of the updated vaccines. Those who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus should receive at least one dose of the updated vaccine.

People recently vaccinated should wait two months before getting an updated vaccine, the CDC says. Those who have been recently infected can wait three months, but they can also get it "as soon as they're feeling better," Megan Wallace, a CDC official, told the panel.