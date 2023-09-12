A decongestant in cold medicines doesn’t work at all, an FDA panel says

If the FDA ordered their removal, a trade group warned that numerous popular products — including Tylenol, Mucinex, and Benadryl cold and flu remedies — might become unavailable as companies race to reformulate them.

The panel’s vote tees up a likely decision by the agency on whether to essentially ban the ingredient, phenylephrine, which would result in pulling products containing it from store shelves.

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration agreed unanimously Tuesday that a common decongestant ingredient used in many over-the-counter cold medicines is ineffective.

On Monday and Tuesday, the panel reviewed several existing studies and largely agreed the research settled the question the ingredient was useless and no better than a placebo.

Several advisers noted patients taking the drug were merely delaying their journey to a useful remedy.

“I think we clearly have better options in the over-the-counter space to help our patients, and the studies do not support that this is an effective drug,” said Maria Coyle, chair of the panel and an associate professor of pharmacy at Ohio State University.

Every cold and flu season, millions of Americans reach for these products, some over decades. The decongestant is in at least 250 products that were worth nearly $1.8 billion in sales last year, according to an agency presentation. Among the products: Sudafed Sinus Congestion, Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe, NyQuil Severe Cold & Flu, Theraflu Severe Cold Relief, Mucinex Sinus Max, and others.

The ingredient has long been considered safe and effective under an old, outdated agency standard, and the FDA still says that it is safe.

Many remedies that include phenylephrine also contain other, more effective medicines as well.

And medications that are considered effective for sinus and nasal congestion do still include nasal sprays with phenylephrine, including Afrin, or oral pseudoephedrine, such as Sudafed, or nasal steroids, such as Flonase.

Many popular cold and flu products that don’t specifically target congestion do not include the ingredient.

The drug is still widely considered effective when it is used in surgery and to dilate the eyes. It is destroyed in the gut, though, scientists have concluded.

This issue has been simmering at the FDA for decades. In 2007, Dr. Leslie Hendeles and several other pharmacists at the University of Florida petitioned the agency to remove the drug from the market.

Hendeles, now an emeritus professor, said in an interview Tuesday he had been evaluating the ingredient since 1993.

“The bottom line is quality research has told the true story about phenylephrine,” he said.

For consumers, the potential benefits of ending use of the ingredient, the agency suggested, would include avoiding unnecessary costs or delays in care by “taking a drug that has no benefit.”

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents companies that make over-the-counter drugs, disagreed, saying in a statement the ingredient was safe and effective. The organization said pulling the ingredient would have the “negative unintended consequences” of sending patients to doctors and pharmacists for problems they might otherwise treat themselves — or of getting no treatment at all.

“Simply put, the burdens created from decreased choice and availability of these products would be placed directly onto consumers and an already-strained US health care system,” according to the statement from Marcia D. Howard, the group’s vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs.

Advertisement

It could be a while before any changes are announced.

The agency has already shown its hand, by declaring the ingredient ineffective. But now, FDA officials will mull the comments and opinions of its panel experts before preparing a final decision.

As often happens whenever the FDA is poised to impose a regulatory move that will affect the bottom line of major corporations, efforts to delay a decision, including lawsuits and lobbying Congress and the White House, will probably occur. The agency also may give the drug companies a grace period to swap ingredients in products, if required.



